Who is Bushra Bibi? Imran Khan's wife at the forefront of Pakistan protests | Pakistan





As large crowds converged on Pakistan's capital to demand the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, an unlikely figure was at the forefront of the protest.

Bushra Bibi, Khan's third wife, has always been considered an apolitical and somewhat mysterious spiritual figure. Her marriage to Khan had sparked wild rumors for years, but she remained largely out of the public eye, even though she found herself imprisoned alongside her husband in January.

But as tens of thousands of his supporters marched toward Islamabad last week, in defiance of government orders and facing a barrage of riot police, tear gas and rubber bullets, Bibi, freshly released from prison, was at the head of the front.

Standing atop a shipping container, one of several dropped by police to block their path to Islamabad, and wearing a niqab veil, Bibi gave a speech to Khan's supporters encouraging them to continue marching towards the political heart of Islamabad. She said she would not leave until Khan was released.

Bibi's sudden emergence as a political leader surprised many

A demonstration which would turn bloody on Tuesday evening, since the army and paramilitaries were accused of having fired on supporters of the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to chase them from the capital.

The PTI alleged a massacre that left more than a dozen dead and hundreds injured, while the Pakistani government denied anyone was killed and claimed Bibi was solely responsible for any violence. The real numbers remain unverified.

Bibi's sudden emergence as a political leader surprised many and also reportedly generated discord with Khan's party.

She was released from prison on bail in October, apparently after periods of solitary confinement, and, according to those close to her, she was working directly on Khan's orders. Khan is said to be afraid that his own senior party leaders have been compromised and are working against him while he remains helpless behind bars.

The former prime minister has been in prison for more than 500 days and faces more than 100 charges that he says are fabricated by his political opponents and the powerful military. Khan has been very frustrated in prison because he feels his instructions are not reaching the grassroots and are instead being blocked or manipulated by senior party leaders, said Mashal Yousafzai, a close aide to Bibi.

So Khan told Bibi that she should be his direct messenger. She has no political experience, which is why he gave her precise instructions, from A to Z, on everything that must be done with the activists and the party leadership, to demand her release from prison. Everything is very clear.

Yousafzai said it was Khan who asked Bibi to make his supporters understand that this week's protest was a do-or-die situation, and that people should reach Islamabad and demand his release, by hook or by crook. crook. Bibi has no political ambitions of his own, he is a very calm spiritual person, Yousafzai added. She simply serves as a bridge between Khan and the people.

Security officials clash with Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf supporters. Photograph: Sohail Shahzad/EPA

This is a view shared by Bibi's sister, Maryam Riaz Wattoo. The actions of Khan's close associates are suspicious and it appears they are having it both ways for their own benefit, Wattoo said. They put a lot of pressure on Bibi not to take the protest to the heart of Islamabad, but she continued as Khan had suggested. She won't give up until Khan is released.

It was Wattoo who first introduced Khan and Bibi in 2015. Bibi was known as a healer and expert in Sufi teachings, and Khan, who was having difficulties with her second marriage, began consulting her on spiritual matters, ending up leaning heavily on him. on his advice. She married Khan in 2018 after divorcing her husband.

It was a move that reportedly caused much discomfort in Islamabad's corridors of power, leading a powerful army chief to try to stop the wedding. Khan later said that he only saw Bibi's face revealed after their marriage.

Khan's marriage to Bibi coincided with her adoption of a fervent religiosity, a notable contrast to her former reputation as a playboy and led to speculation in Pakistan amid gossip accusations that she was involved in black magic and witchcraft. Wattoo said Bibi was deeply religious and had been completely misrepresented by media propaganda.

Imran Khan, right, and Bushra Bibi in an office at the Lahore High Court, July 2023. Photograph: KM Chaudary/AP

Their marriage also became a source of discomfort within the PTI when Khan was prime minister amid allegations that she played a behind-the-scenes role in politics. Close associates of Khan claimed that she influenced critical political decisions, including high-level ministerial appointments, and that during some political meetings she would sit hidden behind a screen and listen, giving Khan advice and advice.

Some PTI figures have privately expressed concern over Bibi's sudden prominence, but Khan himself is said to have expressed satisfaction. Speaking to his lawyer Faisal Fareed from prison as he was informed that Bibi was walking with crowds from the city of Peshawar, Khan reportedly broke into a smile. She's an intelligent woman, he said.

