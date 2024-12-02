Meet Kash Patel, Trump's nomination for FBI director





President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Kashyap Kash Patela, an attorney and former chief of staff to then-acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, to serve as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator and fighter for “America First” who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending justice and protecting the American people, Trump said in his Truth Social article announcing the nomination on November 30. role in uncovering Russia, Russia, the Russian hoax, as a defender of truth, accountability and the Constitution.

If confirmed, Patel, 44, would replace FBI Director Christopher Wray, who was appointed by Trump in 2017. Wray still has three years left in his 10-year term, so for Patel to take over, Wray would have to resign or be fired. Patel will also need to be confirmed by the now Republican-controlled Senate.

Speaking via matters of transparency and accountability. Regarding Patel's nomination, he added: Kash Patel must prove to Congress that he will reform and restore public confidence in [the] FBI.

Trump showed particular interest in the FBI and the FBI director position after firing former FBI Director James Comey in 2017, at a time when the agency was investigating the Trump campaign's possible ties to interference Russian in the 2016 presidential campaign. However, in Patel, Trump nominated a potential manager who showed extreme loyalty to him.

Here's what you need to know about Patel in light of his prestigious nomination by Trump to head America's top law enforcement agency.

Patel is not new to the Trump administration

Prior to his time in Washington, Patel was a public defender in Miami until he accepted a position at the Department of Justice in 2014. During Trump's first term, Patel served as deputy assistant to the president and senior director of the fight against terrorism at the National Security Council. .

Patel previously served as chief of staff to then-acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller. He also served as an aide to former California Representative and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes during the FBI's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

It was reported that before leaving office in early 2021, Trump floated the idea of ​​Patel being deputy director of the FBI. However, in his 2022 memoir One Damn Thing After Another, former Attorney General William Barr wrote: Patel had virtually no experience that would qualify him to serve at the highest level of the most important law enforcement agency in the world.

After Trump left the White House, he appears to have maintained a close relationship with Patel. During the investigation into Trump's classified documents, Patel refused to testify against Trump before a federal grand jury, asserting his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. (He eventually testified, after the Justice Department granted him immunity).

Patel called for a complete cleanup of the FBI

The appointment is in line with Trump's plans to carry out a major overhaul of federal organizations, as Patel is known for his criticism of the FBI and outlined his plans to defeat the deep state in his 2023 book Government Gangsters. In his book, he also reportedly claimed that the FBI had become so compromised that it would remain a threat to the public unless drastic action was taken.

Patel has shared more projects in interviews over the past few years. In a conversation with the Shawn Ryan Show podcast, Patel said on day one he would close the FBI headquarters building and reopen it the next day as a deep state museum.

And I would take the seven thousand employees who work in this building and I would send them across America to hunt down criminals, he continued.

In an interview last year with former White House chief strategist and right-wing agitator Steve Bannon (conducted before Bannon's incarceration), Patel listened as Bannon said he thought Patel would be a future director of the CIA. In response, Patel said he would search for the conspirators not only in the government but also in the media.

Yes, we are going to go after people in the media who lied about American citizens, who helped Joe Biden rig the presidential election, he continued, reinforcing Trump's claims that the 2020 election over which he lost to President Joe Biden were stolen.

Patel's life away from politics

Patel was born in Garden City, New York, to Indian immigrant parents. He dedicated his book Government Gangsters to his parents, thanking them for daring to cross the Earth in search of the American dream.

About his upbringing, he writes that his house was always busy with my siblings, my parents, my father's eight siblings and me all living in the same house. He also says he has a very deep connection to India and was raised in the Hindu faith.

Patel completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Richmond in Virginia and then attended law school at Pace University in New York.

