President-elect Donald Trump plans FBI shakeupExBulletin





President-elect Donald Trump has announced his nominee for FBI director. Here's what you need to know about Kash Patel.

ADRIAN MA, HOST:

President-elect Donald Trump gave Washington another boost last night by announcing plans to nominate longtime loyalist Kash Patel as FBI director. If confirmed, Patel would replace current FBI Director Christopher Wray, another Trump appointee who was supposed to serve until 2027. NPR's Luke Garrett covered Trump's transition to the White House, and he joins us now to tell us more. Hi, Luke.

LUKE GARRETT, BYLINE: Hi.

MA: Can you start by telling us a little about who Kash Patel is?

GARRETT: So Patel first came to national attention as a congressman on the House Intelligence Committee. He has been highly critical of the way the FBI conducted its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and investigated the very agency he is now asked to lead. And it's worth noting here that an independent Justice Department investigation did find that Russia tried to help Trump beat Hillary Clinton, but it did not reveal that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia .

MA: So what has Patel been up to since then?

GARRETT: So toward the end of Trump's first term, Patel held positions at the National Security Council and the Pentagon. And he's no stranger to microphones. He is a regular on right-wing podcasts, where he has threatened to sue his political opponents. Last year, on the “Steve Bannon's War Room” podcast, Patel laid out his plans for a second Trump presidency and repeated false claims about the 2020 election.

(SOUNDBITE OF PODCAST, “STEVE BANNON'S WAR ROOM”)

KASH PATEL: We will look for the conspirators, not only in the government but also in the media. Yes, we will go after people in the media who lied about American citizens and helped Joe Biden rig the presidential election. We will sue you. Whether criminal or civil, we will find out.

GARRETT: And Patel pledged to close the FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C., quote, “on day one,” end quote, and to disperse FBI employees across the country. In short, Patel is a die-hard Trump supporter and disruptor.

MA: How does Patel's nomination get to Congress? I mean, what are the chances he'll be confirmed by the Senate?

GARRETT: That's the big question. The Senate returns tomorrow, and I'm sure Patel's nomination will be a priority for many on Capitol Hill. But some senators are speaking out before returning to Washington. This is Tennessee Republican Senator Bill Hagerty on NBC this morning.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BILL HAGERTY: President Trump has the right to appoint his appointees. This is exactly what he is doing, and I will support this nomination. Kash worked in national security. He worked at the Department of Justice and he was someone who wanted to uncover the wrongs of the FBI.

GARRETT: Hagerty has supported all of Trump's picks so far, including former Congressman Matt Gaetz, who withdrew his nomination for attorney general.

MA: And what about current FBI Director Christopher Wray? What would happen to him?

GARRETT: That's right. It's really worth mentioning here that Wray was hand-picked by none other than President-elect Trump in 2017. And that was after Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey. But Wray, notably, has not joined Trump in his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Wray's 10-year term ends in 2027. And in a statement to NPR, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Senator Dick Durbin, called on the upper chamber to vote against Patel to keep Wray as FBI director, in order to insulate the FBI from politics. . We'll have to keep an eye on moderate Senate Republicans to see if they join Durbin in this effort.

MA: This is Luke Garrett from NPR. Thanks for coming here to break it down.

GARRETT: Thank you very much for having me.

Copyright © 2024 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created on urgent deadlines by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR's programming is the audio recording.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/12/01/nx-s1-5212165/president-elect-donald-trump-plans-fbi-shakeup The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos