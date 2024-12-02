Donald Trump and his transition team mock Joe Biden





Donald Trump and his new administration officials think Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are idiots. They don't hesitate to say it.

Over the past month, Biden, Harris and the current administration have repeatedly promised an orderly, peaceful and fully cooperative transfer of power between Biden and Trump – a twice-impeached former president and convicted felon as the president, vice -President and Democratic leaders regularly denounced him as a “fascist” tyrant and a clear threat to the constitutional order.

It's not just about the legal transfer and the procedures that the Democrats are committed to. Biden promised to attend Trump's inauguration in 2025, even though Trump refused to grant him the same pardon after the 2020 election. Of course, then-President Trump actively sought to overturn the election victory of Biden in 2020 and even helped foment a violent coup at the U.S. Capitol as part of his months-long effort to cling to power.

Shortly after the election in early November, Biden welcomed Trump to the White House for a pleasant photo op. The president and vice president congratulated Trump, and Biden said “welcome” to his face, as the two men sat in front of the news cameras, as if they were old friends who had just resolved a slightly heated argument.

These actions all go far beyond what Trump and his first administration were willing to do during the last US presidential transition for Biden – including in their commitment to basic decorum and photo ops that don't even affect not technically the legal transfer of power.

And — in the same way that Trump's top adviser, Stephen Miller, privately found it funny that Biden preserved some of his and Trump's preferred methods of cracking down on immigration — members of Team Trump find this asymmetrical level of commitment to norms, well, funny.

“Some of us laughed about it,” a new Trump administration official told Rolling Stone. “[Democrats] I spent all this time calling Donald Trump a Nazi and Hitler, and now it's just, “Smile at the camera!” » » Editors' Choice

These feelings of joy and mockery, as one close Trump ally puts it, of the Democrats' almost performative “capitulation” to Trump — who campaigned on a crudely authoritarian agenda that includes using the federal apparatus to imposing revenge operations on high-profile political enemies — are widely shared in Trumpland, according to four sources close to the president-elect or working on the Trump transition.

In recent weeks, according to a source familiar with the matter, Trump himself has privately mocked Biden for being so “nice” after Harris' defeat in the election, with the president-elect sarcastically joking that he would have the same for his Democratic opponents. .

Throughout his campaign, Trump has regularly winked and nodded at the possibility that — if he doesn't achieve a decisive general election victory — he will fall back on his 2020 plan and reject the will voters this year as well.

Fomenting an attempted coup against the Electoral College certification was already a clear enough signal of Trump's intentions, but in the wake of his 2020 defeat, Trump has also been openly uncooperative with transition officials and the new Biden administration.

The now president-elect waited nearly two months after the election to officially admit that he would not return to the White House. He fled DC – which found itself in a state of total militarization after the attack on the Capitol – and refused to attend any events related to the transition of power, including the inauguration. Related content

Trump's campaign waited seven weeks before beginning the most rudimentary discussions about a transition. Biden was denied the standard books typically allowed for new presidents, including access to daily national security briefings, funds to manage the transition and offices to begin setting up the new administration. Even as it became clear that Trump had no legitimate claim to a second term, the White House continued to vet potential candidates and appointees as if they would remain in power.

In contrast, the Biden administration has apparently done everything possible to avoid giving the incoming Trump administration the opportunity to claim that it was obstructing his return to power. Earlier this month, the two men met at the White House to discuss the logistics of the move. Special counsel Jack Smith — who led the now-defunct federal prosecution of Trump — even began closing his own criminal cases against Trump, buying Trump time to follow through on his campaign promise to fire Smith after taking over the White House.

If there's anything that could slow Trump's transition, it's his own camp's refusal to sign the standard financial and ethics agreements required for agencies involved in the transition to begin authorizing the release of resources for the new administration. His team finally gave in somewhat last week.

Earlier this year, Trump said it was “ridiculous” that he had to leave the White House. In November, days before the election, Trump bluntly declared, “I shouldn’t have left.”

The difference here is that – agreeable or not – the outgoing administration has a democratic, legal and civic responsibility not to be like Trump and his loyalists. The tradition of peaceful transfer of power is a central pillar of the democratic process, and tampering with it constitutes a destabilizing blow to the American experiment.

On the other hand, no one is legally or morally obligated to attend the January inauguration ceremony in Washington, D.C., or take cheese for a photo op, or publicly act as a friend to anyone one whom his political party had (rightly) diagnosed as a bloodthirsty and wannabe authoritarian – and a threat to fundamental rights, vulnerable communities, as well as the democratic order and health of the nation.

If Biden refused to grant Trump his physical participation in the inauguration ceremony, the outgoing president would be much more justified in his reasoning than his predecessor.

