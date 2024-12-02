Musk's $100 million to Farage will shatter our democracy

We can't say we weren't warned. We have known for years how British electoral law is broken and open to abuse.

Journalists and pundits – in this newsletter and elsewhere – have repeatedly shown how easy it is to inject dark money into our politics.

Successive governments have done nothing.

The question now for Keir Starmer is whether he can turn a crisis into an opportunity. Because if the reports that Elon Musk intends to give $100 million to Nigel Farage are correct, then we are on the cusp of a real crisis for British democracy.

It would also open the door to almost unlimited anti-government advertising from the Reform Party.

The crazy thing about this story is that this is all perfectly legal.

Musk is a South African-born billionaire who lives in the United States. Our electoral laws are explicitly meant to prevent foreign donations of this type – but anyone, anywhere, can circumvent the rules if they donate through a UK-registered company. (Wheezing Robert Jenrick knows this well.)

If Musk's donation goes through, it will likely be made via X/Twitter's UK arm, the Sunday Times reports.

Trump's right-hand man can spread as much reformist content as he wants on this social media platform. Britain's electoral laws, written for the analogue era, have barely changed since the digital revolution.

Even if Farage and Musk broke electoral law, why would they care? The maximum fine that the Election Commission can impose is only 20,000. This is not even a small change for the richest man in the world.

I admit that I am incredibly frustrated writing this. I wrote a whole book five years ago, it showed time and time again how poor our election laws were. I and countless other journalists, MPs, lawyers and experts have repeatedly highlighted these obvious problems. None of them are current.

Ironically, the story of Elon Musk's donation was revealed on the same day as new analysis from our friends at Transparency International have highlighted how loopholes in the law allow dark money to infiltrate British politics. Nearly one in ten donations made to parties and politicians comes from unknown or dubious sources.

Money from businesses that have never made a profit, unincorporated associations that do not have to declare their donors, and prohibited donations from foreign donors via intermediaries all enter the system , the Observer reports.

Keir Starmer came to power promising to end the sordid chaos, but he I hardly did anything reform the broken systems that are supposed to protect our democracy. His Kings Speech made no mention of electoral law reform or lobbying law.

A Labor MP once told me that although the system was broken, each party thought they knew how to make it work for them. When I reported a long article on Labor and lobbyists recentlya well-placed source told me that Labor donors had lobbied to block a proposed cap on political donations.

Privately, many people in and around the Labor Party express frustration at Starmer's failure to understand the importance of these issues. He just doesn't seem to get it, it's a common refrain.

I have frequently argued that it is the Labor Party's interest to get money out of British politics. It's still true. But today, with the advent of Musk, doing nothing constitutes an existential risk for our democracy.

We all saw how Musk pushed US election law to the limits and beyond in the run-up to Trump's election last month, using his immense wealth to try to tip the scales in key swing states. battlefield. Its deep coffers also constitute a formidable war chest ready to crush any potential Republican opposition to Trump's excesses in office. It is proud to imagine that all this could not happen here.

But there is good news. There are steps – fairly simple steps – that the government could take to stop all this.

First, and most crucially, Starmer must reverse his position and cap political donations. Currently, anyone can donate an unlimited amount to the policy. It is a parody of democracy. The cross-party Committee on Standards in Public Life recommended a cap of 10,000 per individual donor.

British politics once operated on much less money than it does today, it can do so again. Small donations could also be equally funded to create a much larger and more diverse pool of donors unlikely to capture political platforms. SO more VIP Covid lanes for donors

This is easily done and is unlikely to be successfully challenged. Unlike the United States, we do not have a favorable history of dark money. Citizens united-legal style judgments prevailing over legislation.

At the same time, we need stronger donation reporting requirements, including lowering disclosure thresholds – something the Conservatives massively increased in the run-up to the general election. This would go a long way in mitigating the risk of black money.

As Musk shows, we need to strengthen the rules to prevent indirect foreign influence that would protect the integrity of UK elections.

How? Well, I would completely stop corporations from donating to politics. Corporations had only become permitted donors because, back when donations had to be publicly reported, big corporations gave a lot (especially to conservatives). But today, with the files open, almost no large companies make donations and this loophole has become an open door to all kinds of doubts, particularly donations from abroad.

Finally, the Electoral Commission must be strengthened. Boris Johnson stripped the electoral guardian of its independence. This must be returned. The commission should be given increased investigative powers and the ability to impose higher fines.

Starmer doesn't want to spend money. All these changes could be made almost for free. (Only the Electoral Commission's recommendation would need money, and even then it would be small beer.)

The alternative is to do nothing and see the British democracies completely captured by Musk, his fellow travelers and who knows who else in the future. It's not a choice at all.

This is why here at Democracy for sale we will continue to reveal how dark money and special interests are infiltrating British politics. We will continue to dig, investigate, and discuss how this broken system can be fixed. Before it's really too late.

