Trump hires Massad Boulos, his father-in-law, as Middle East adviser





President-elect Donald Trump announced Sunday that he plans to nominate Massad Boulos, a Lebanese billionaire businessman who is also the father-in-law of Tiffany Trump, as senior adviser for Arab and Middle East affairs.

Boulos' son, Michael Boulos, has been married to Trump's daughter Tiffany since 2022.

Trump announced Boulos as his choice for the advisory position in a post shared Sunday on his social media platform Truth Social.

“Massad is an accomplished lawyer and highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the international stage,” Trump wrote. “He is a long-time defender of Republican and conservative values, an asset to my campaign, and has been instrumental in building great new coalitions with the Arab American community.”

His message went on to describe Boulos as “a steadfast negotiator and supporter of PEACE in the Middle East,” who “will be a staunch defender of the United States and its interests.”

The selection comes as Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance continue their transition to the White House ahead of the January inauguration. Boulos will likely play a role in how Trump addresses the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, which has sparked conflicts with Lebanon and Iran while threatening to spread more widely throughout the region. The Biden White House announced last week that it had helped broker a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon, although Israel and Hezbollah have blamed each other for it. other than violating the agreement. Negotiations for a similar deal with Hamas have long stalled.

Boulos has already helped lead the Trump campaign's outreach efforts to Arab-American communities in the United States this year, holding meetings in Michigan and other states. He is also the second Trump in-law chosen to serve in a leadership role in his next administration.

In another Truth Social article shared Saturday, the president-elect announced that Charles Kushner, whose son Jared Kushner is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, was his choice for ambassador to France. Jared Kushner served as a senior advisor to Trump during his first term.

On Truth Social, Trump called Charles Kushner “a tremendous business leader, philanthropist and dealmaker who will be a strong advocate for our country and our interests.” Trump pardoned Kushner in 2020 after he pleaded guilty years earlier to tax evasion and illegal campaign donations.

More from CBS News

Emily Mae Czachor

Emily Mae Czachor is a reporter and editor at CBSNews.com. She covers breaking news, often focusing on crime and extreme weather. Emily Mae has previously written for media outlets including the Los Angeles Times, BuzzFeed and Newsweek.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/massad-boulos-middle-eastern-affairs-senior-adviser-donald-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos