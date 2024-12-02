Vikrant Massey announces his retirement from acting at age 37. Fans ask: 'Why do you want to become the next Imran Khan?'





New Delhi:

Vikrant Massey, who expanded his fandom with back-to-back releases like 12th Fail, Sector 36 and Sabarmati Express over the past few months, shocked the world by announcing his retirement from acting at 37. Vikrant shared a note on Instagram where he mentioned that he would meet his fans “one last time” in 2025. Vikrant wrote, “The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each of you for your indelible commitment. support. But as I move forward, I realize it's time to recalibrate and come home as a husband, father and son and also as an actor.

He continued: “So in 2025 we will meet one last time. Until time sees fit. The last 2 films and many years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything else. ” He added “eternally indebted” at the end of the note. As per reports, Vikrant is currently doing two films – Yaar Jigri and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.

Fans expressed their disbelief in the comments section. One user wrote: “I hope this isn't true. Another comment read: “Fill your cup then come back.” » A third comment read: “Why do you want to become the next Imran khan of Bollywood? We have already lost one of the best actors just because he chose family.” Another comment read, “Aisa mat karo bhai (don't do that). An Instagram user wrote, “Brother, you are on top…why do you think like that.” Take a look:

Vikrant Massey has come a long way – from television to the big screen to OTT. Vikrant made his television debut with the show Dhoom Machao Dhoom. He rose to fame through Balika Vadhu in 2009. He gained attention with his stellar performance in Konkona Sen Sharma directorial A Death in the Gunj. Over the past few years, Vikrant has explored his potential in films like Chhapaak, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Haseen Dillruba, Gaslight. He has featured in web series like Broken But Beautiful, Criminal Justice, Mirzapur. Last year, he also won the 'Actor of the Year' trophy at NDTV Indian Of The Year for Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th failure.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/vikrant-massey-announces-retirement-from-acting-at-37-fans-ask-why-do-you-want-to-become-the-next-imran-khan-7151632 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos