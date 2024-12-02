Adapting Marxism to the Chinese context – Journal





Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for more efforts to adapt Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of the times. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the request in an instruction on the proposed study and development of Marxist theory in the new era. A working meeting on the project for the study and development of Marxist theory was held in Beijing. As the meeting summary highlights, the project is of strategic importance for the ideological and theoretical development of the Party. Over the past 20 years, the scholars participating in it have produced a large number of high-quality research results, playing an important role in promoting the Party's innovative theories and consolidating the leading role of Marxism in the field. of ideology. The scholars were tasked with providing guidance for the redefined implementation of Marxism in the new era. In the new era, project participants should continue to further intensify the systematic and academic research and interpretation of Marxism, improve the relevance and effectiveness of their learning and application of their research results, and promote the innovative theories of the Party so that they become more effective. relevant to the practical needs of promoting the country's high-quality development and national modernization. In their research, they should base their work on the needs of the Party and the nation, perpetuate Chinese cultural heritage, and build a solid academic foundation for the adaptation of Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of the times. They should conduct in-depth research on major issues in the national modernization process, accelerate the construction of an independent knowledge system of Chinese philosophy and social sciences, cultivate high-quality theoretical talents, and make greater contributions to the promotion of Sinicization and modernization of Marxism. Xi's recent instructions on the project deeply explain its status and role, clarify the task requirements of adhering to the right path and innovation to promote the study, research and publicity of innovative theories of the Party, and provide important guidance for the implementation of the project. in the new era. Since the 18th National Party Congress, the CPC Central Committee has attached great importance to strengthening the Party through effective ideological work and theory innovation. And Xi issued a series of important expositions on strengthening the study and development of Marxist theory, answered in depth the guiding and fundamental questions of the adherence and development of Marxism, and systematically explained the direction, objectives, basic principles, fundamental tasks and key tasks of Marxism. the study and development of Marxist theory. The project, as needed, should focus on improving the relevance and effectiveness of studies and research, deepening the systematic research and interpretation of Marxism and China's current conditions. Published in Dawn, December 2, 2024

