Nicaraguan Ambassador to China Michael Campbell has been a strong advocate of the Belt and Road Initiative, proposed by President Xi Jinping in 2013.

He has repeatedly called the BRI “an iconic and revolutionary proposition for the world.”

The Central American country was a guest of honor at the seventh China International Import Expo in Shanghai last month, and the ambassador helped promote his country's beef, seafood and coffee .

“Nicaragua is part of China's signature cooperation programs such as the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Development Initiative,” he told China Daily.

“We support China's efforts to create a more multipolar world, a world of peace, justice and equality,” he added.

Since last month, more than 150 countries and more than 30 international organizations have signed Belt and Road cooperation documents with China, and this cooperation has created more than 420,000 local jobs in partner countries. , according to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Institute of Party History and Literature of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China has defined the joint construction of the Belt and Road as “a major innovative move of major country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics in the new era”.

The joint construction of the Belt and Road is “a major decision taken to promote win-win cooperation and common development between China and the world,” the institute said in an article published by the People's Daily in april.

Belt and Road cooperation has so far galvanized nearly $1 trillion in investment globally and lifted 40 million people out of poverty, according to the Ministry of Affairs foreign.

Liu Weimin, China's ambassador to Tonga, wrote in an article last month that “as Belt and Road cooperation enters its second decade, new opportunities are emerging.”

Since 2013, Belt and Road cooperation has extended from the Eurasian region to Africa, Oceania and Latin America.

Under the BRI, a global connectivity network is taking shape, consisting of economic corridors, international transport routes and information superhighways, and a large number of flagship projects and “small but smart” programs focused on people were launched, analysts noted.

“The BRI has enabled a remarkable increase in connectivity,” London-based think tank ODI Global said in a report published in September.

The BRI and China's financing “have been instrumental” in narrowing the infrastructure financing gap in many developing countries, and the domestic situation of partner countries “will remain a crucial factor in determining the outcomes of the BRI ”, says the report.

Last month, in Lima, Peru, President Xi and Peruvian President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra attended via video link the opening ceremony of the Chancay Port, a flagship project of the BRI.

The first phase of the project, once completed, will reduce the transportation time between Peru and China to 23 days, reducing logistics costs by at least 20 percent.

The project is expected to generate $4.5 billion in annual revenue for Peru and create more than 8,000 jobs.

The Peruvian president said during the ceremony that the Peru-China BRI project will help Peru establish itself as a crucial gateway connecting Latin America and Asia, while promoting integration and prosperity across the world. Latin America.

Similarly, Samoa, a Pacific island country, has reaped remarkable benefits from the BRI and the country's evolving cooperation with China.

Samoa was one of the first Pacific island countries to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China and sign a memorandum of understanding on Belt and Road cooperation with China.

Samoa's China-backed government building, which features on its new banknotes, has become a popular place for locals to visit and take photos.

“Faleolo International Airport, renovated with the support of a Chinese company, is one of the most modernized international airports in the South Pacific,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao said last week. Ning.

Last year, China's annual trade with BRI partner countries reached 19.5 trillion yuan ($2.7 trillion), accounting for 46.6 percent of China's total import and export volume in 2023, a record level since the BIS proposal.

Sun Zhuangzhi, director of the Institute of Russia, Eastern Europe and Central Asia Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said that “the BRI today no longer relies solely on building infrastructure, and has evolved holistically to strengthen the connections between hardware, software and the bonds of different nations.”

In addition, he added, the BRI “has entered a phase of sustainable development and has become a key path towards solidarity, economic recovery and growth, contributing to the construction of a community of destiny for the 'humanity'.

