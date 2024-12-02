Donald Trump hints at mass pardons for Jan. 6 defendants after Biden pardons son Hunter





President-elect Donald Trump hinted at mass pardons for defendants linked to the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots, with his team promising he would also revamp the Democratic-controlled Justice Department – just over an hour ago after President Biden pardoned his son Hunter on Sunday evening.

Does Joe's pardon of Hunter include the J-6 hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years? What an abuse and what a judicial error! Trump posted on Truth Social.

President-elect Donald Trump vowed to overhaul the Justice Department after President Biden pardoned his son Hunter on Sunday night. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The 45th president, who won back the White House last month, proposed pardons during his campaign for the thousands of defendants either still facing trials or those already convicted of breaching the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Biden's 2020 election victory over Trump.

Trump's transition team earlier released a statement lambasting the Justice Department while pledging to fix the federal agency. It made no mention of Biden or his son.

The failed witch hunt against President Trump proved that the Democratic-controlled Justice Department and other radical prosecutors are guilty of weaponizing the justice system, Trump spokesman Steven said Cheung, in a press release.

This justice system must be repaired and due process must be restored for all Americans, which is exactly what President Trump will do when he returns to the White House with an overwhelming mandate from the American people.

Hunter, 54, is now off the hook after he was scheduled to be sentenced in separate federal cases involving guns and tax evasion later this month.

President Biden pardoned his departed son Hunter after pledging not to do so. P.A.

The first son pleaded guilty in September to nine counts related to defrauding the government of $1.4 million in taxes and was convicted of three federal firearms charges in June for possessing a firearm while addicted to crack cocaine.

Biden, 82, argued Sunday that his son had been selectively and unfairly prosecuted and issued a full pardon covering all offenses committed between January 1, 2014 and December 1, 2024.

He previously said he would take no action to help his son, telling reporters at a news conference at the G7 summit in June: I said I would respect the jury's decision. I will and I will not forgive him.

In his statement Sunday night, the lame-duck president reversed course, saying: Efforts have been made to break Hunter who has been sober for five and a half years, even in the face of relentless attacks and selective prosecution. By trying to break Hunter, they tried to break me and there is no reason to believe it will stop there. Enough is enough.

The president-elect cited the January 6 rioters in his reaction to Biden's pardon. P.A.

Senator Chuck Grassley said he was shocked by the turnaround.

I'm shocked that Pres Biden pardoned his son Hunter because he repeatedly said he wouldn't and I believed him, the Iowa Republican posted on X. Shame on me.

House Republicans who led an impeachment inquiry against the president for his alleged involvement in his son's foreign business dealings also denounced blatant corruption.

Joe Biden lied from start to finish about his family's corrupt influence-peddling activities, Oversight Chairman James Comer said in a statement. Not only did he falsely claim that he never met his son's foreign associates and that his son did nothing wrong, but he also lied that he would not pardon Hunter Biden.

The charges against Hunter were just the tip of the iceberg in the blatant corruption that President Biden and the Biden crime family lied to the American people about, added Comer (R-Ky.), whose panel found evidence that the commander in chief abused his power. power to perpetuate family influence peddling and obstructs their investigation. It is unfortunate that, rather than revealing their decades of wrongdoing, President Biden and his family continue to do everything they can to avoid accountability.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2024/12/01/us-news/donald-trump-vows-to-overhaul-democrat-controlled-doj-after-biden-pardons-son-hunter/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos