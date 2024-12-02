Effendi Simbolon made an intolerable mistake in meeting Jokowi, says PDI-P





Jakarta. Former four-term MP Effendi Simbolon was expelled from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) after making an unacceptable mistake: meeting with former President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, the party announced on Sunday . The revelation further highlights a growing feud between the party and the former president, which erupted ahead of February's presidential election. Jokowi, who had won two presidential terms with the PDI-P as his main backer, refused to support the party's candidate for his successor. He instead supported rival candidate Prabowo Subianto who nominated his son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as his vice presidential candidate and ultimately won the election. Gibran had previously become mayor of Solo also with the nomination of the PDI-P. The Jokowi family has distanced itself from the PDI-P and the gap widened in the recent local elections where Jokowi's son-in-law, Bobby Nasution, ran for governor of North Sumatra against a single nominated competitor by the PDI-P. Bobby, the former mayor of Medan, was ousted from the PDI-P and later joined Prabowo's Great Indonesian Movement Party (Gerindra), which supports his gubernatorial bid. He is currently leading the provisional count ahead of Edy Rahmayadi of the PDI-P. Effendi was dismissed from his post by the PDI-P after meeting Jokowi at an event to support the candidacy of Ridwan Kamil, who is facing PDI-P's Pramono Anung in the Jakarta gubernatorial election, said the party spokesperson, Aryo Seno Bagaskoro. The refusal to support only PDI-P candidates already merits the withdrawal of party members, Aryo said at a press conference in Jakarta. “Mr. Effendi Simbolon also met and communicated with Mr. Jokowi, that's another thing. It could be a different story if [Effendi] met other political figures. The fact is that he met Mr. Jokowi and then made a personal decision against party lines,” Aryo said. “Effendi Simbolon’s political moves, which include conspiracy and communication with Mr. Jokowi, are intolerable for the party,” he added. During the Jakarta elections, Jokowi publicly supported Ridwan, not the PDI-P's Pramono, who had served as his cabinet secretary for a decade. Effendi's expulsion adds to the growing list of prominent figures who have left or been fired from the PDI-P for failing to support its candidates in recent elections. Other prominent political figures, including Maruarar Sirait and Budiman Sudjatmiko, left the PDI-P for Gerindra before the presidential election. Both now hold positions in Prabowo's cabinet. Keywords: Keywords:

