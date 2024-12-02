Controversy Anies Baswedan wears ASN uniforms during the 212 meeting action in memory today, December 2, 2019

JAKARTA Memories of today, five years ago, December 2, 2019, the Ministry of Interior (Kemendagri) did not bother the Governor of DKI Jakarta, Anies Baswedan used the uniform of the device civil d'état (ASNN) to participate in action 212 of the Meeting. Anies is considered not to violate the rules due to his position as Governor of DKI Jakarta.

Previously, Anies was a person who benefited from triggering 212 Actions. The action reduced the eligibility of Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok). This condition became Anies' new path to becoming Governor of DKI Jakarta.

Civil servants must distinguish between politics and religion. His fate will be that of DKI Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok) if he continues to carry them both. The incident occurred during Ahok's speech in the Thousand Islands on September 28, 2016.

Ahok revealed that recently, many people have used the holy verse from the letter Al Maidah 51 to explain the prohibition of choosing a leader who is not religious. Ahok seemed to emphasize that Jakarta citizens should not let themselves be lied to by Al Maidah 51.

Ahok's statement became widespread as it was continuously circulated on social media (medsos). Many Islamic organizations took action and condemned Ahok's statement as blasphemy against Islam. The demand for Ahok's resignation appears everywhere.

They demanded that the Governor of DKI Jakarta be immediately named as a suspect. The act of defending Islam has surfaced everywhere. However, the expected results did not appear. This condition prompted several Islamic organizations to launch massive actions demanding Ahok's imprisonment.

The two 212 actions took place on December 2, 2016, or better known as 212. Hundreds of thousands of people, relayed by mass organizations (millions of people), flooded the main streets of Jakarta. President Jokowi was also present at Action 212.

First of all, thank you for the prayers and remembrance that have been offered for the safety of our nation and country. Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar.

“Secondly, I would like to express my greatest gratitude because all the faithful present were in order to ensure that everything went well. Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar,” President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said in his speech when 212 Action was present, quoted from second.com, December 2, 2016.

The action had a significant impact. Ahok's electability dropped in the 2017 DKI Jakarta gubernatorial election. Anies Baswedan benefited from this. Anies then became the new governor of DKI Jakarta to replace Ahok. Ahok was named a suspect.

However, the action did not stop when Ahok became suspicious. A series of Islamic organizations wish to organize the Action 212 Meeting. The action took place on December 2, 2019. Anies Baswedan, who became governor of DKI Jakarta, just defeated Ahok at the event.

Anies became a common secret once he benefited from the previous action 212. Problems arise. Anies actually came in ASN uniform. Criticisms appear everywhere. Anies is considered unfit to wear the ASN uniform and then attend certain political events.

However, the Interior Ministry rushed to issue confirmation the same day. Anies is considered not to have violated the provisions. Anies came to the Action 212 Meeting, indeed in his capacity as Governor of DKI Jakarta. So it's good to wear an ASN uniform.

“He (Anies) was invited in what capacity? The governor, right? Yes, it's okay (wearing official clothes). Can he wear a dress?” declared the Director General (Dirjen) of Regional Autonomy (Otda) of the Ministry of the Interior, Akmal Malik quoted on the ANTV page, December 2, 2019.

