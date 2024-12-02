SINGO DONATES 1 MILLION DOLLERS TO PNG ANGELS





#$1 million to the PNG Angels charity # Donation during Boris Johnson's private dinner on Friday December 6 # Dr Marc Coughlan PNG Angels travels to PNG twice a year to perform life-saving surgeries. Philanthropist, property developer, businessman, racehorse owner and sports fan John Singleton to donate $1 million to Australian non-profit charity PNG Angels during private dinner with Boris Johnson this Friday, December 6, 2024. Mr Singleton has supported PNG Angels for several years since learning of the excellent work being done by his friend and neighbor, PNG Angels neurosurgeon Dr Marc Coghlan. Dr Mark Coughlan specializes in spinal surgery in PNG through resection of life-threatening tumors and has personally operated on 120 Port Morsby residents with an 80% success rate of significant improvement with results that life changing. “There is much more funding needed to improve post-operative patient care because, heartbreakingly, this is where we lose some patients who have thrived post-operatively, only to deteriorate due to poor hygiene and poor equipment at Port Moresby Hospital,” Mr Coughlan said. Mr Singleton said: “PNG Angels is a charity close to my heart; The huge difference that Marc and other healthcare professionals are making to the lives of Papua New Guineans is nothing short of extraordinary. Australia’s debt to Papua New Guinea and the “fuzzy blur” cannot be repaid.” “I encourage anyone who has the means to donate to consider this remarkable organization. TO INTERVIEW JOHN SINGLETONANDRDMARC COUGHLIN e-mail[email protected] or call Max Markson on 0412 501 601 or email[email protected] or call Marta Wiacek on 0409 291 785 Donate to www.pngangels.org.au For more information on Boris Johnson's visit, borisunleashed.com

