Who is Kash Patel, the Trump loyalist hired to run the FBI? | Donald Trump News





United States President-elect Donald Trump has appointed one of his most trusted aides, Kash Patel, to head the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), sparking strong reactions from critics, who question question his qualifications and impartiality to occupy this position.

Patel, a vocal critic of the FBI like his boss, was put in charge of the nation's most important federal law enforcement agency.

The 44-year-old has staunchly defended the idea of ​​the existence of a deep state and the belief that the agency is biased against Trump. He pushed for an overhaul of the agency.

With Patel's nomination, Trump also signals that he is preparing to make good on his threat to oust Christopher Wray, a Republican he first nominated in 2017 and whose 10-year term does not expire until 'in 2027.

What do we know about Kash Patel?

Kashyap Pramod Vinod Patel, commonly known as Kash, was born in New York, the child of immigrant parents from the Indian state of Gujarat.

Patel graduated with a law degree in 2005 from Pace University after earning a certificate in international law from University College London a year earlier. Prior to that, he earned his bachelor's degree in criminal justice and history from the University of Richmond.

According to his U.S. Department of Defense biography, Patel is a lifelong ice hockey player, coach and fan.

A 40-year-old lawyer with little government experience, Patel joined then-President Trump's administration in 2019, quickly rising through the ranks by showing what some media outlets described as his complete dedication to Trump.

Each new headline set off new alarms, according to The Atlantic describing Patel. Gina Haspel, then the director of the CIA, once reportedly threatened to resign after Trump said he wanted to nominate Patel as deputy director of the CIA.

Patel held key positions during Trump's first term, including overseeing the counterterrorism division at the National Security Council and later serving as chief of staff at the Defense Department.

Prior to his role at the White House, Patel worked on the House Intelligence Committee, where he played a significant role in investigating allegations of Russian interference in the presidential election. 2016.

Shortly after Trump left office, Patel launched Fight with Kash, an organization that funds defamation lawsuits and sells a wide variety of merchandise, including designer socks and other clothing bearing the K$H logo .

Patel is also the author of children's books praising Trump, The Plot Against the King, starring a thinly veiled Hillary Clinton as the villainess taking on King Donald while Kash plays a sorcerer who thwarts his plans.

He has been a regular guest on right-wing podcasts and live online shows hosted by Bannon, Tim Pool, Benny Johnson and others.

In an article on the Truth Social network, Trump described Patel as a brilliant advocate, investigator and fighter for America First.

Why did Trump tap Kash for this role?

Trump has often expressed distrust of the FBI, accusing it of political bias, particularly after it searched his Mar-a-Lagoresort for classified documents he allegedly stored illegally.

Patel found common cause with Trump over their shared skepticism of government surveillance and the deep state, a pejorative catch-all used by Trump to refer to government bureaucracy.

He wrote another book Government Gangsters which is both a memoir and a speech against the so-called deep state.

Patel's candidacy has won support from prominent Trump supporters, including people who support the president's election agenda at the FBI and Justice Department and the idea of ​​using his election victory to retaliate against his perceived adversaries.

Trump said Patel would restore loyalty, courage and integrity to the agency. Under Patel, Trump said, the FBI would end America's growing crime epidemic, dismantle migrant criminal gangs and end the evil scourge of human and drug trafficking across the border.

Patel was among a small group of supporters at Trump's recent criminal trial in New York who accompanied him to the courthouse, where he told reporters that Trump was the victim of an unconstitutional circus.

He also testified at a Colorado court hearing regarding Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the lead-up to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Patel, who at the time of the riot was chief of staff to then-acting Defense Secretary, said Trump preemptively authorized the deployment of 10,000 to 20,000 troops days before the attack. But a Colorado court later ruled that Patel was not a credible witness on the subject.

An Atlantic article from October 2024 suggested that Patel seemed singularly focused on pleasing Trump.

Even in an administration populated by loyalists, Patel was exceptional in his dedication.

Following Trump's announcement on Saturday, Gerry Connolly, a senior House Democrat, called Patel a bigot.

Among a sea of ​​unqualified, dangerous and downright bizarre appointments, this may be the worst, Connolly said in an article on X.

What is Patels' position on the FBI bureaucracy?

Patel has demonstrated through interviews and public statements his determination to overthrow the FBI and radically reshape its mission.

He has called for dramatically reducing its footprint and limiting its authority, as well as going after government officials who leak information to journalists.

In an interview earlier this year on the Shawn Ryan Show podcast, Patel promised to separate the FBI's intelligence-gathering activities from the rest of its mission and said he would close the bureau's headquarters building on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington , DC, and would reopen its doors. the next day as a museum of the Deep State.”

In a separate interview with conservative strategist Steve Bannon, Patel said he and others will go after the conspirators not only in government but also in the media.

What was his role in the FBI's Russia investigation?

Patel first rose to prominence in Trump's orbit as an outspoken critic of the FBI's investigation into potential ties between Russia and Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

As a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, chaired at the time by Rep. Devin Nunes, a Trump loyalist, Patel helped write a four-page report detailing what he considered such as mistakes made by the Justice Department in obtaining a surveillance warrant. a former Trump campaign adviser.

The document, colloquially known as the Nunes memo, was released over the vigorous objections of Wray and Justice Department leaders.

A subsequent inspector general report identified significant problems in FBI surveillance during the Russia investigation, but it also concluded that the investigation was initiated for a legitimate purpose and found no evidence that the FBI acted for partisan reasons in conducting the investigation.

A 2020 report from the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee concluded that the Kremlin launched an aggressive effort to interfere in the 2016 presidential race on Trump's behalf.

