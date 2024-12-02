Magician Penn Jillette: “I really enjoyed working with Trump. Now I'm on his hate list » | Ents & Arts News





Penn Jillette says he's on Donald Trump's enemies list because the president-elect feels a sense of “betrayal” toward him — specifically because of a risky joke about his hair.

The 69-year-old magician, who is one half of double act Penn & Teller, told Sky News: “I've been flagged in the New York Times on its hate list, and he's promised retaliation to anyone on this list.”

It refers to “a list of enemies of people [Mr Trump] intends to sue,” something Vice President Kamala Harris had already warned against.

Although Jillette admits he doesn't know all the reasons he made the list, he thinks a deciding factor may have been a joke he describes as “the best thing I ever said of my life.”

When asked by a reporter what he thought of Mr. Trump, Jillette replied: “He has hair that looks like cotton candy made of piss.”

And he's not at all sorry for his past comment, adding, “That's exactly what it is. Yeah, he didn't like it at all.”

Rock stars of magic, Penn & Teller rose to fame in the mid-1980s, toured with critically acclaimed shows throughout the 1990s, and enjoyed television success on both sides of the Atlantic.

Appearing in series such as Friends, The Simpsons, Sabrina The Teenage Witch and even in a Katy Perry music video, Jillette's fame landed her a place alongside Mr Trump on US The Celebrity Apprentice in 2012, returning for a All-Star season the following year.

It was a role Jillette said she enjoyed – with reservations.

Image: Penn & Teller in 1998. Photo: AP

“Showbiz is very different from politics”

“I really enjoyed working with Trump in that environment. The fact that I enjoyed working with him in the show business environment is very different from him in the political context.

“Trump didn’t understand that he thought this was some kind of betrayal.”

Without mincing words, he describes the man poised to become America's leader for a second time in January as “incompetent,” “stupid” and lacking “processing power.”

But speaking about the dynamics of the shoot, he regrets his own behavior: “He was a laughing stock. We all had to support him. And in retrospect, it's really horrible.

“If I had my time, I would never have called him Mr. Trump, which I did. I thought I was doing it in a bit of a sarcastic way, but it didn't come across that way in front of the camera.”

Image: Penn & Teller in 2010. Photo: AP

“No affection” for Teller

For the sake of balance, Mr. Trump also expressed his dislike for Penn, calling him, among other things, “sad,” a “stupid atheist” and “a boring guy,” according to a list of people, places in the New York Times from 2019. and things Mr. Trump insulted on Twitter.

And Mr. Trump shouldn't feel too aggrieved that Jillette isn't a fan — it turns out the magician wouldn't vote for Teller to be president either.

Although he played more than 8,000 concerts – more than the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Elvis and The Clash combined – and trusted Teller with his life, he admits: “If he showed up at presidency, I wouldn’t support it…it’s a different skill set.”

But he adds: “He would be a million times better than Trump.”

Image: Penn & Teller in 2011. Photo: AP

A mix of chalk and cheese, with a 6'7″ Jillette towering over a 5'9″ Teller, and with Jillette talking, he says he has “no affection” for his comedy partner of nearly 50 years old.

He explains: “Teller and I never felt any affection for each other. It was totally intellectual. We felt we could do better together than apart. So our relationship was that of two guys who own a dry cleaner.”

Admitting that after all these years his daughter makes him consider Teller his best friend, he concedes: “There is a very, very deep friendship. However, we don't hang out together.”

Image: Behind the scenes in 2004. Photo: AP

I gave up tricks with guns and flags

An atheist, unlikely vegan and pacifist, the former libertarian (Jillette rejected the libertarian movement after leading an anti-mask rally, a move that saw him “totally, totally excluded”) says his act was refined through over the years. years.

Their famous bullet-catching trick has disappeared, partly according to Jillette because “when people see a gun, especially in the hands of an American, the person holding that gun is supposed to be making a statement about violence army”.

And he said, “I don't have a succinct statement to make about gun violence, except that I'm against it.”

Their disappearing flag gimmick – once played on an episode of The West Wing – has also been scrapped.

Now a “symbol of the right”, he claims that his country's flag has been hijacked as a “symbol of a part of the country”, a fact he considers “embarrassing”.

Image: Penn & Teller chatting to the King at the Royal Variety Performance. Photo: Reuters

“I've been talking to the cat for a while”

As for us Brits, Jillette says he “loves England very much” and goes by his first name “the potentate formerly known as the Prince” – or King Charles as he is more commonly known. commonly.

His past royal gigs mean he's relaxed about entertaining the monarch at this year's Royal Variety Performance, explaining: “I've been talking to the cat for a while. So it's a bit like a guy I know was coming to the show.”

A controversial career filled with critical praise, royal approval, and magical disapproval (they were kicked out of the Magic Circle for explaining their tricks to the public) kept Penn & Teller in the spotlight for more than four decades.

Image: Receiving their star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2013. Photo: Reuters

And with their record-breaking act at the Rio Hotel and Casino – once described by Mr Trump as “the worst show in Las Vegas” – scheduled to run until 2026, they have no plans of slowing down.

Jillette says they will perform “until death,” adding, “We will die in power.”

As he ponders this possibility, his mind returns to his position on Mr. Trump's hate list, connecting the two with a wry smile.

He concluded: “When I see King Charles, I may ask for asylum. You may see me often in England.”

Penn & Teller will be heading to the West End next year and performing at the London Palladium from Saturday 13 September to Wednesday 24 September.

