National Police Public Relations Digital Traces Praise Jokowi, Not Prabowo, Netizens: Who Is Really the President?





Suara.com – The official X account belonging to the National Police Public Relations Division @DivHumas_Polri is currently being targeted by netizens after uploading a post praising Jokowi. However, shortly after the tweet went live, the National Police Public Relations Division's X account immediately deleted it after receiving widespread criticism from netizens. One of the Internet users with the X account @emgininamakuu took a screenshot of the deleted message. The National Police Public Relations Division's X account apparently shared a message regarding the success of the 2024 regional elections. Ir. » read a tweet from the Police Public Relations Division account Also read: Effendi Simbolon dismissed, PDIP affirms party discipline Along with this tweet, the Police Public Relations Division account X also uploaded a photo of President Jokowi along with a quote. Then at the bottom of the screenshot there is a statement “This post has been deleted.” After investigation, it turns out that the account of the Police Public Relations Division The reason is that the account did not first upload a statement from Prabowo Subianto. After receiving insults from Internet users, the X account of the Public Relations Division of the National Police has just posted an article online concerning Prabowo Subianto regarding the 2024 regional elections. Also read: Revealing the motive for VP Gibran's help, Rocky Gerung dissects the contents of Prabowo's heart: 'Yes, I know what he means' Tweet from the Police Public Relations Division account. [X/@emgininamakuu] “Message from the Police Public Relations Division deleted”, tweeted the account owner. The tweet, which was liked more than 2,100 times by other X users, also received various comments. “We are waiting for the post with that of Ms Mega and Mr SBY”, kometar @neph******** “After posting quotes from the 7th and 9th presidents, will National Police Public Relations also release quotes from the 5th president?” add @rev***** “The one who became president @prabowo but was congratulated by @jokowi, are you sane, Min? Why don't you also congratulate SBY and Megawati? Maybe it's a form of gratitude from the part of the Chocolate Party, right?” timpal @nee****** “Actually, who is the president? It's just that he is always busy working and has become an ex. If he was Prabowo, I would be heartbroken and feel like the president has no power”, chess @rax

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suara.com/tekno/2024/12/02/092840/jejak-digital-humas-polri-puji-jokowi-bukan-prabowo-netizen-siapa-sebenarnya-presiden The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos