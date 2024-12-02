What the potential pedestrianization of Europe's busiest shopping street can teach American cities Streetsblog USA

It's a familiar story to observers of transportation policy around the world: different types of road users compete fiercely for the street. Recent Streetsblog articles have, for example, discussed thecar traffic slows down busesin the Bronx andvehicles parking illegally on cycle pathsthroughout Chicago.

When people want to use the same road space for different purposes, there will always be winners and losers in the changes that policymakers try to make. When political control of a street is also contested, problems can be even more difficult to resolve.

The recent history of Oxford Street in London, England, provides an object lesson for American cities in the difficulties of resolving these long-standing problems.

Oxford Street is London's premier shopping destination. Among the 300 stores spread over 2km are flagship outlets of major national and international brands such as Selfridges, John Lewis, H&M, Disney, Nike, Gap and Adidas. Half a million people visit the street every day.

However, the street's location means that it also serves as one of London's most important public transport routes, particularly for buses. This part of central London, the West End, is home to London's theater district and some of the city's wealthiest residents, as well as a dense network of disorderly streets. Furthermore, Oxford Street is a historic route linking London to the west coast of Britain and, much to the annoyance of its traders, one of the only major east-west arteries that can be used to cross the West End. The volume of traffic at any given time is enormous and the available space is very limited.

Private cars are banned from Oxford Street during the day, with traffic consisting of buses and taxis, as well as cyclists willing to brave the traffic jams. Sixteen bus routes serve Oxford Street, arriving from all corners of the city. A former London mayor, Boris Johnson, said that Oxford Street was, crossed by a panting wall of red metalreferring to the distinctive color of London's double-decker buses.

A useful comparison can be made with Avenue des Champs-lyses in Paris, France, which is almost exactly the same length as Oxford Street. Although they seemingly serve similar functions within their cities as shopping centers, transit routes, and tourist attractions, the difference between urban environments is clear. Les Champs-lyses is a tree-lined boulevard with several lanes of traffic in each direction and spacious sidewalks, which is not to say that it doesn't have its own problems, that ParisMayor Ann Hidalgo seeks to respond.

Photo: Josh Hallett

Oxford Street has problems withserious pedestrian overcrowdingon its narrow sidewalks, making the street particularly difficult for visitors with reduced mobility. On the road, buses on these many routes can be found queuing bumper to bumper for much of the day, moving slowly on a single lane of traffic in each direction. Collisions are frequent: over the past eight years,a serious injury has occurredmore than once a month on Oxford Street, on average, with four deaths during this period.

Oxford Street nevertheless remains a popular destination for its many shoppers and a prestigious location for retailers. But the street environment means many will not find it a pleasant experience to visit, and there arefears this will affect its economic success. Increasing competition from online retail and large shopping centers outside central London is exacerbating these concerns. Policy makers and local businesseshave spent much of the last two decadeslooking for ways to improve the environment, with some success, but without yet bringing about fundamental transformation.

Three mayors, three visions for Oxford Street

Successive London mayors have attempted to resolve the Oxford Street problem.

London's first directly elected mayor, Ken Livingstone, proposed a new light rail system, known as the Oxford Street Tram, in 2004. Greater London has two light rail networks, to the south and east of the city, in addition to the London Underground. rapid transit network and other heavy rail networks covering the entire metropolitan area. Mayor Livingstone's proposal was for a service of limited scope, with a tram running only along Oxford Street. This would have supplanted the bus lines, which would have been eliminated. Later, Mayor Livingstone's ideas evolved toward a shuttle service instead of light rail, although in essence the proposal was the same.

Mayor Livingstone himselfnoted logistical problemswith the proposal. The hardest part was knowing what to do with the buses and their passengers. As buses would still run to and from the ends of Oxford Street, there would need to be new, large interchange facilities at each end to allow passengers to move from bus to tram (or from regular bus to shuttle), and eventually back. again at the other end. Another aspect of the light rail proposal was that while it might have improved the pedestrian environment of Oxford Street by removing car traffic, it would not have given pedestrians more space than they needed. 'already had some.

When Boris Johnson replaced Ken Livingstone as mayor in 2008, one of his first acts was tocancel development of light rail/shuttle rail proposalfor cost reasons. Mayor Johnson, however, accepted the need to improve the environment of Oxford Street. Under his leadership, the city's strategic transport authority, Transport for London, worked with partners to improve the public realm and reduced the number of bus routes serving Oxford Street to ease congestion somewhat.

However, Oxford Street was still seen as a significant problem for the city, by the time Sadiq Khan took over from Boris Johnson as mayor in 2016. Mayor Khan's proposed solution was more radical than those of his predecessors:complete pedestrianization of Oxford Street. This was not an entirely new idea, as it had been proposed in various forms in reports from the London Assembly, the body elected to control the mayor in 2007.2010And2014but had not previously been adopted as mayoral policy.

Artist's impression of Oxford Street, a pedestrian street. Graphic: Greater London Authority

As well as the logistical issues to be resolved, the Oxford Street pedestrianization proposal had to take into account the complex ownership and management arrangements of London's road network.

The vast majority of London's roads are owned and managed by the 32 London boroughs. The Mayor of London, through control of Transport for London, owns and manages five percent of the network, mainly strategic routes known as red routes. Despite its strategic importance, Oxford Street is not a red road; rather it is controlled by the local borough, the City of Westminster.

This means any transformation of Oxford Street would normally depend on an agreement between the Mayor and Westminster City Council. Westminster initially supported the mayor's proposal for pedestrianization in 2016, but in 2018 itwithdrew support. It appears the move is driven by opposition from nearby local residents who are concerned about the prospect of traffic, particularly buses, being moved onto residential streets.

The future

Six years later, with Mayor Khan re-elected for a third term, pedestrianization proposalshave been brought forward again. The main difference between the new proposals is that Mayor Khan is proposing a change in political oversight of Oxford Street.

Firstly, it would involve transferring Oxford Street from borough control to City Hall control, making it a red road, under a little-used provision of the legislation which established the City Hall and its powers (Section 261 of the Greater London Authority Act 1999). This would give Transport for London the power to restrict traffic use of the street as necessary. Normally, the City of Westminster could block this transfer of authority, but the law allows the British government to ignore the borough's objections. After the recent UK general election was won by the Labor Party, to which Mayor Khan also belongs, it now seems likely that he will have government support for this move.

The second change would be the creation of a municipal development corporation for Oxford Street. Using powers under different legislation (theLocalism Act 2011), the Mayor of London may designate an area of ​​the city as a municipal development area, for the purposes of its regeneration. It also involves the mayor assuming powers that would otherwise be held by local boroughs, this time over planning (analogous to zoning powers in the United States). The Mayor would then effectively control what developments can or cannot take place in and around Oxford Street. Previously, this power was reserved for areas of industrial land that have significant potential for new housing and other development.

The implications of the pedestrianization of Oxford Street are complex and require very careful consideration. The buses that many Londoners rely on will have to be diverted elsewhere or reduced on their routes. Cyclists will no longer be able to use Oxford Street once it becomes pedestrianized and will want alternative, safer routes to be made available to enable them to travel through central London. The competition for space in this part of the city isn't over yet, but it's about to enter a fascinating new phase.