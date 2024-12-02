Amid Syrian rebel offensive, Iranian foreign minister arrives in Türkiye for talks – News 24





Before arriving in Turkey, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Damascus for talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to reaffirm Iran's support for the regime against opposition forces . Learn more

After Syrian opposition forces seized much of Aleppo in a rapid offensive, Iran rushed to reassure President Bashar al-Assad and engage with regional players. After traveling to Damascus to meet with Assad earlier on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived later in the evening in the Turkish capital Ankara to hold high-level talks on the situation in the civil war Syrian. In Ankara, Araghchi is expected to speak with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday before holding talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later in the day, according to AFP. Last week, for the first time in four years, Syrian opposition forces launched an offensive against Assad's longtime regime and on Saturday captured much of Aleppo, once the largest city from Syria. The surge by opposition forces comes at a time when Assad's allies Iran, Russia and Iran-backed Hezbollah, which played a central role in his survival during the civil war that lasted a decade, were distracted by conflicts with Ukraine and Israel. In the Syrian civil war, Iran and Turkey support opposing sides. While Turkey has long supported opposition forces, Iran and Russia support Assad. As of 2020, fighting was virtually at a standstill after Russia and Turkey negotiated a ceasefire. Today, this understanding remains broken. Although Turkey has opposed the movement against Assad, it has recently sought some sort of rapprochement. These efforts will inevitably be complicated by the continued push by opposition forces against regime forces. In addition to supporting the rebels, Turkey is also heavily invested in Syria as up to 3.2 million Syrian refugees displaced by the decade-long civil war currently live in Turkey, according to United Nations (UN) figures. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/world/amid-syrian-rebels-offensive-iranian-foreign-minister-arrives-in-turkey-for-talks-13840674.html

