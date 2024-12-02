PTI seeks access to Imran Khan, raises health concerns





Islamabad: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political committee has issued an official statement after a crucial meeting, calling for full access to party founder Imran Khan due to concerns over his health and security, media reported.

The committee on Sunday highlighted that the welfare of Imran Khan is a matter of grave concern, with growing apprehensions among the public, ARY News reported.

He called for the immediate restoration of access to his family, legal team and party officials to ensure transparency and accountability.

The statement urged the federal and Punjab governments, as well as prison authorities, to provide clear and regular updates on Imran Khan's health.

The committee also called on the judiciary to safeguard the fundamental rights of Imran Khan and ensure robust security measures.

The committee issued a stern warning, holding Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and state institutions fully responsible for any lapse compromising the security of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Earlier on Sunday, Adiala jail authorities clarified that PTI founder Imran Khan was currently in good health.

The clarification came after reports reportedly suggested Imran Khan's transfer to another location.

Sources revealed that Imran Khan was lodged in a cell designated as part of the jurisdiction of New Town Police Station. Imran Khan is currently under remand until December 2 in connection with a case registered during the September 28 protest, ARY News reported.

Daily medical examinations by doctors at the prison hospital confirmed that his blood pressure and sugar levels were normal. The PTI founder maintains his fitness by exercising regularly twice a day, authorities added.

According to the sources, as per the guidelines of the jail manual, all necessary facilities have been provided to the PTI founder.

Particular attention is paid to the diet and general well-being of the PTI founder.

The prison authorities ensured that all necessary arrangements for the comfort and health of Imran Khan were in place.

On December 30, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore found the PTI founder guilty of the May 9 events and denied him bail in eight different cases.

The ruling was detailed in a six-page written decision by ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gul.

The written judgment cited considerable evidence against Khan, including audio and video recordings of him calling for violent actions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/pti-demands-access-to-imran-khan-raises-health-concerns-3140851/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos