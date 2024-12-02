PM Modi will watch Vikrant Massey with The Sabarmati Report at 4 pm today





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will watch Vikrant Massey's film The Sabarmati Report at 4 pm at the Balyogi Auditorium in the national capital. The film is based on the fire of Sabarmati Express coach S-6 near Godhra railway station, Gujarat on February 27, 2002.

Last month, Modi approved the filmmaker's decision Ekta Kapoor. The film, which hit the screens on November 15, 2024, is based on the Sabarmati Express fire that claimed 59 lives and the Godhra riots that followed in 2002. Modi was chief minister of Gujarat at the time of the incident.

Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way that ordinary people can see it. A false narrative can only persist for a limited period of time. Ultimately, the facts will always be revealed!, Modi had declared in an article on X on November 17.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is also expected to accompany Modi while watching the film.

Massey's latest film PM Modi will watch the film a day after Massey announced his retirement from acting. The 12th Fail actor's unexpected announcement left his fans in shock. The Sabarmati Report was one of Massey's last films.

Hello, The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each of you for your unwavering support. But as I move forward, I realize it's time to recalibrate and go home. As a husband, father and son. And also as an actor. So, in 2025, we would meet one last time. Until time sees fit. 2 last films and many years of memories. Thanks again. For everything and everything else. I am forever in your debt,” Massey wrote on Instagram.

The film also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in key roles.

The film performed well in its first four days at the box office. The film grossed approximately 7.45 crore nett in India in the first four days, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film witnessed maximum occupancy in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bhopal, Jaipur and Bengaluru.

Amit Shah praises the film Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have been praising the film since its release. Last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also applauded the film and said the film exposes lies and misleading facts about the incident.

I met the Sabarmati Report team and congratulated them for their courage in telling the truth. The film exposes lies and misleading facts to reveal the truth that has long been suppressed to suit political interests. #SabarmatiReport, Shah said in an article on X on November 22.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently attended a screening with the actors and praised Vikrant Massey for his performance.

“Vikrant Massey and his team have made a commendable effort. On behalf of UP, I express my sincere gratitude. The people of this country deserve to know the truth behind the actions that have fueled societal divisions. To further promote the film , we do it tax-free in the state,” Adityanath said.

