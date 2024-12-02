Cluttered by Brown Party Issue, IPW Reminds Police to Be Neutral in Elections





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President of Indonesia Police Watch (IPW) Sugeng Teguh Santoso stressed that police officers must act neutrally when holding general elections (elections). This was conveyed by Sugeng in response to the emergence of the problem”chocolate party” or accusations of mobilizing officials to win over a particular candidate Regional elections 2024. “The police are obliged and should only be neutral during elections,” Sugeng said. Kompas.comSunday (01/12/2024). Sugeng considered that the Secretary-General's statement PDI-P Hasto Kristiyanto those who question the maroon party are a criticism of the institution National Police. According to him, this is a reminder to the National Police to return to its identity as a civil security and law enforcement apparatus. Also read: Jokowi and Gerindra respond to accusations that the Chocolate Party is involved in the 2024 regional elections “The National Police must provide protective protection to all members of the community and must not take sides or get involved in practical politics. So it’s in that direction,” Sugeng said. On the other hand, Sugeng also considered Hasto's statement reasonable because, according to him, members of the National Police were also involved in winning the 2019 presidential election. At that time, the PDI-P was still in line with Joko Widodo, who later became the winner of the 2019 presidential election. “We know that in 2019, when the PDI-P was running for president, members of the national police also largely supported the presidential candidate promoted by the PDI-P, who at the time was Joko Widodo,” he said. Sugeng said. Also read: Police amid Parcok accusations and proposal to return to TNI/Ministry of the Interior “If you are speaking out now because you are in opposition, it is because (it) has become opposition to the government, in fact it already is. face to face “Jokowi feels (called) 'the skinless weirdo of the PDI-P,'” he said. As previously noted, the issue of the “chocolate evening” was raised by Hasto. He mentioned the movement of the Maroon Party which had to be anticipated. Hasto expressed this when he emphasized that all ranks of the PDI-P were monitoring the implementation of voting for the 2024 simultaneous regional elections, Wednesday (11/27/2024). According to Hasto, regional elections in a number of regions, for example East Java, were auspicious. “In East Java it is relatively conducive, but we are still wary of the Brown Party's movements, yes, like in North Sumatra too,” said Hasto at the residence of Megawati Soekarnoputri, Wednesday (27/ 11/2024). While waiting for this news to be revealed, Kompas.com tried to ask the National Police for clarification regarding the chocolate festival, but did not receive a response. Also read: PDI-P monitors vote for 2024 regional elections, addresses Chocolate Party movement Listen latest news And featured news we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access news from the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp app.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2024/12/02/06540901/ramai-isu-partai-coklat-ipw-ingatkan-polisi-harus-netral-dalam-pemilu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos