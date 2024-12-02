Prime Minister Modi invites Vladimir Putin to visit India in early 2025, dates still to be finalized





Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The dates of the trip should be set in early 2025, according to Kremlin advisor Yuri Ushakov during a press briefing, reported by the Russian embassy.

“Our leaders agreed to meet once a year. This time it is our turn,” noted the diplomat. We have received the invitation from Mr. Modis and we will certainly consider it positively. We will determine the tentative dates at the beginning of next year, Yuri Ushakov said.

It is further noted that this will be Putin's first visit to India since the Ukraine-Russia conflict began in 2022. India has always advocated peace and diplomacy to resolve the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Putin and Prime Minister Modi maintain regular communication, speaking on the phone every few months, according to the Russian Embassy in India. They have also met in person and this year the two leaders met twice, with Prime Minister Modi visiting Moscow in July for the 22nd Russia-India summit.

Prime Minister Modi's official visit to Russia in July was his first bilateral visit since assuming office for a third term. During his visit, he was awarded Russia's highest national honor, the 'Order of St. Andrew the Apostle', in recognition of his efforts to strengthen India-Russia relations.

From a warm hug to driving an electric car for his 'dost' (friend) PM Modi, the relationship between the two leaders has attracted a lot of attention. During his visit to Russia, Prime Minister Modi held a bilateral and informal meeting with President Putin. The two leaders also visited the Rosatom pavilion at the VDNKh exhibition center in Moscow.

In October, Prime Minister Modi visited Kazan, Russia for a two-day visit to attend the BRICS summit. He expressed his gratitude to President Putin, the Russian people and the Russian government for their hospitality. Prime Minister Modi also shared highlights of his visit to Russia on X (formerly Twitter).

