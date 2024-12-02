



A new poll suggests the Nationals' honeymoon with voters was short-lived. The Post/Freshwater Strategy poll shows National has lost four points since the October 2023 election. Labor has won four and leader Chris Hipkins is ahead of National's Christopher Luxon as preferred prime minister, meaning the race for 2026 is alive and well. Christopher Luxon's party still has a 34% lead, but that's down from his 38% election victory, a result that won't allay fears about his leadership style. Its coalition partner, ACT, is at 8% (down one point), while New Zealand First remains unchanged at 6%. In the left bloc, the Labor Party went from 26.9% in the elections to 31%. The Greens (13%) and Te Pti Mori (6%) each gain one point. Assuming all seats are filled and using the Electoral Commission's seat calculator, these results would result in a surplus in Parliament, with Te Pti Mori and National winning more electorate seats than their party vote entitlement. Work on the ground concluded last week, following a rally of 45,000 hkoi outside Parliament against a controversial bill to reinterpret the Treaty of Waitangi, and data showing the economy continues to slow down while unemployment is felt. The survey shows: National: 34%, down 4 percentage points since the election (43 seats) Labor: 31%, up 4 (39 seats) Greens: 13%, up 1 (16 seats) ACT: 8%, down by 1 (10 seats) NZ First: 6%, no change (8 seats) Advertisement – ​​scroll to continue reading Te Pti Mori: 4%, up 1 (6 seats) Freshwater director and pollster Mike Turner has polled for Boris Johnson, Scott Morrison, Jeremy Corbyn, Liz Truss and The Australian Financial Review – says the results will disrupt the Coalition. At a time of deep financial and social conflict, what matters is who voters think is best able to handle key issues, and the results are grim for Luxon and co, he says. Traditionally, incumbent governments have had an advantage because they have access to the levers of the state. But lately the mandate has become a hot potato, with voters rejecting those who fail to capture their imagination with a positive future. The post office Editor-in-Chief Tracy Watkins says the Post-Dreshwater Strategy poll was among the most accurate in predicting the outcome of the 2023 election, so today's poll would give real cause for national concern. It is clear that due to factors such as the cost of living and a deep and prolonged recession, National and Christopher Luxon have not enjoyed the kind of honeymoon that most newly elected governments can expect . The survey, carried out with support from Infrastructure NZ and released today Future-proofing New Zealand: Infrastructure Forum 2050

sponsored by The post officealso shows that Hipkins (42%) leads the ranking of preferred prime ministers over Luxon, but by just one point. Both leaders are down compared to 2023. The research also delved deeper into voter intentions and attitudes and an in-depth analysis of the figures will be published in The Post and Sunday Star-Times in the coming days. Method note: Freshwater Strategy surveyed n=1,150 eligible voters in New Zealand, aged 18 and over, online between 26 and 27 November 2024. Margin of error +/- 3%. Data is weighted to be representative of New Zealand voters. © Scoop Media





