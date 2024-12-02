ISRAELHAMASWAR. The role played by Erdogan in the conflict





The statements of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, who affirms and swears that he will never do business with Israel again, because of what is happening in Gaza, still cause a lot of outcry. Unfortunately, the reality of the facts contradicts the words of the Turkish president. Israel buys its oil, mainly from Azerbaijan, to which it also sells weapons. Around 70% of Azerbaijani weapons are of Israeli origin. To return to Türkiye, Azerbaijani oil passes through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. It then passes through Turkey, which receives a fee for the passage of black gold which, according to Turkish sources, amounts to around 80 cents per barrel. Shipments from Azerbaijan increased steadily in 2024, quadrupling. According to a Bneintellinews article published in May, 40% of Israel's annual oil consumption passes through the BTC pipeline route. In May, exiled Turkish journalist Metin Cihan reported that oil from Azerbaijan's fields in the Caspian Sea reaches the Turkish port of Ceyhan via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, from where it is transported across the Mediterranean to the Israeli port of Haifa. The expansion of transportation via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline has never been hindered by Turkey. The Turkish Oil Ministry said: “We cannot interfere with this oil shipment. As Bneintellinews reported in early May, the oil export operation appears to be continuing despite the fact that the Turkish Ministry of Commerce declared on May 2 that all products were covered by the trade boycott it announced in reason for the worsening humanitarian tragedy of the Palestinians. [amid the conflict in Gaza]. The data reviewed by Cihan comes from Turkey's state-owned oil and gas company Botas. The Turkish section of the BTC pipeline is operated by Botas, under the supervision of the Turkey Wealth Fund, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has accused the Israelis of committing genocide with their invasion and siege of Gaza. Pipeline operator British Petroleum (BP) is the largest shareholder in BTC. Azerbaijan is a close ally of Turkey but also maintains close ties with Israel.. However, the BTC contract information reviewed by Cihan suggests that it is not just geopolitical considerations that keep oil flowing to Israel. Cihan said the BTC agreements appear to require Turkey to keep oil flowing through the pipeline even in the event of conflict or terrorism. Cihan said Turkey has no control or influence over the destination of the oil, as Azerbaijan retains the right to sell the oil and determine its final buyers. Antonio Albanese and Graziella Giangiulio Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/

