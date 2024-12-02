PM Modi expresses concern over threats emanating from digital frauds, cybercrime and AI technology – Images from Kashmir – Latest News

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed concern over potential threats generated by digital frauds, cybercrime and AI technology, particularly the potential of deepfake to disrupt social and family relationships.

Addressing the concluding session of the 59th All-India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police, the Prime Minister also called for the use of technology to reduce the workload of the police and suggested that the police station be the focal point of resources. allocation.

Deliberations were held on emerging security issues along the border with Bangladesh and Myanmar, trends in urban policing and strategies to counter malicious speech, an official statement said.

In-depth discussions were held on existing and emerging national security challenges, including counterterrorism, left-wing extremism, cybercrime, economic security, immigration, coastal security and drug trafficking.

Modi noted that extensive discussions took place on the domestic and international dimensions of security challenges and expressed satisfaction over the counter-strategies that emerged at the conference, the statement said.

As a countermeasure to potential threats generated by digital frauds, cybercrime and AI technology, the Prime Minister called on police leaders to turn the challenge into an opportunity by harnessing the dual power of India's AI, artificial intelligence and ambitious India.

Appreciating the steps taken in urban policing, Modi suggested that each initiative be brought together and implemented fully in 100 cities.

He expanded the mantra of SMART policing and called on the police to become strategic, meticulous, adaptable, reliable and transparent.

The idea of ​​SMART policing was presented by the Prime Minister during the 2014 conference in Guwahati.

It envisaged systemic changes to transform Indian police to be strict and sensitive, modern and mobile, alert and responsible, reliable and responsive, techno-savvy and trained (SMART).

Additionally, a review of the implementation of the newly promulgated key criminal laws, law enforcement initiatives and best practices, as well as the security situation in the district, was undertaken.

Discussing the success of hackathons in solving some key problems, the Prime Minister suggested considering organizing a national police hackathon.

He also highlighted the need to place greater emphasis on port security and prepare a future action plan for this purpose.

Recalling Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's contribution to the Union Home Ministry, Modi urged the entire security establishment – from the ministry to the police station – to pay tribute on his 150th anniversary birth next year by deciding to set and achieve a goal in all aspects. this would improve the image, professionalism and capabilities of the police.

He urged the police to modernize and realign themselves with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Modi also offered an overview and laid out a roadmap for the future.

Around 250 officers of the rank of Director General and Inspector General of Police physically attended the three-day conference, while over 750 others participated virtually. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, among others, attended the meeting.

Since 2014, the Prime Minister has taken a keen interest in this conference. Free-flowing thematic discussions over breakfast, lunch and dinner take place at the conference.

This provides an opportunity for senior police officials to share with the Prime Minister their views and recommendations on key policing and internal security issues affecting the country.

Until 2013, the annual meeting was held in New Delhi. In 2014, after the Modi government came to power, it was decided to hold the event, organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Intelligence Bureau, outside the national capital.

Thus, the conference was organized in Guwahati in 2014; Dhordo, Rann of Kutch, in 2015; National Police Academy, Hyderabad, in 2016; BSF Academy, Tekanpur, in 2017; Kevadiya in 2018; IISER, Pune, in 2019; Police Headquarters, Lucknow, in 2021; the National Agricultural Science Complex, Pusa, Delhi, in 2023, and Jaipur in January 2024.

Continuing this tradition, the conference was organized this time in Bhubaneswar.

The number of working sessions and topics has also increased, with emphasis placed on improving policing in the service of the population.

Before 2014, deliberations focused largely on national security. Since 2014, the conferences have focused on national security and core policing issues, including crime prevention and detection, community policing, public order and improving the image of the police, among others. others.

Previously, the conference was Delhi-centric, with officers gathering only for the meeting. Residing in the same premises for two to three days has helped create an increased sense of unity among officers of all cadres and organizations since 2014, officials said.

Direct interaction of senior police officers with the head of government resulted in convergence of views on crucial challenges and emergence of actionable recommendations.

In recent years, the topics have been chosen after extensive discussions with the highest echelons of the police.

Once selected, several interactions on the presentations take place in front of committees of police directors general to encourage participation and integrate ideas from the field and young police officers.

As a result, all presentations are now broad, content-rich and feature a compelling and actionable set of recommendations, officials said.

Since 2015, detailed follow-up of recommendations from past conferences has become the norm and is the theme of the first working session, attended by the Prime Minister and the Minister of the Interior.

The recommendations are followed up by the conference secretariat, headed by the Intelligence Bureau, with the help of nodal officers in the states.

Decisions taken at recent conferences have brought about significant policy changes, leading to improved policing, including setting higher standards for effective policing in rural and urban areas and improving modern policing methods based on smart parameters, the officials added.