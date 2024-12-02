Rojava faces historic opportunity to repeat Kobani victory – Mustafa Alo





After a decade of resistance in Kobani and historic victory over ISIS mercenaries, after fascist President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hoped for his downfall, another historic opportunity looms before the components of Rojava to repeat this historic victory. In 2014, after ISIS mercenaries were allowed to occupy Mosul and attack Shengal in Iraq, then occupied Raqqa in Syria and removed the borders between Syria and Iraq and declared the so-called “Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant” mercenaries attacked Kobani canton, which was one of three declared cantons at the time. The Mosul province, which had hundreds of thousands of Iraqi soldiers armed with various types of light, medium and heavy weapons, fell within hours to ISIS mercenaries. Shortly after the occupation of Raqqa, ISIS mercenaries brandishing the slogan “overthrow the regime” directed their convoys towards Kobani, the flank of the Democratic Autonomous Administration. On September 15, the attack began and after more than 130 days of resistance from Kurds, Arabs and internationalists following the call for general mobilization launched by leader Abdullah Öcalan, ISIS was defeated and the Democratic autonomous administration was victorious. This was the first blow to Erdogan's colonial project. Today's events are very similar to those of 2014. The maps of the Middle East have changed. This change, initiated with the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, is still underway. In a short time, the mercenaries of “Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra)” occupied a large part of the city of Aleppo and its countryside to the west and south, as well as the neighboring province of Idlib. At first, international and regional powers, including Bashar al-Assad's allies, remained silent until the mercenaries reached the outskirts of the town of Hama in central Syria and warplanes Russian fighters begin to launch raids on mercenaries in central Aleppo and its surroundings. , and Iranian agents began to threaten mercenaries supported by the Turkish occupation state. As soon as the Damascus government began talking about a counterattack against the mercenaries who claim their goal is to “overthrow the regime,” the pace of fighting with government forces calmed and the mercenaries began to direct their attacks towards the regions of the Autonomous Republic. Administration, especially the town of Tal Rifaat in Shahba canton, as they did in 2014, they stopped attacking the “regime” and headed towards Kobani, to show once again that the objective is not to “overthrow the regime”, but to overthrow the autonomous administration. During the Kobani resistance, the autonomous administration consisted of 3 cantons (Afrin, Kobani and al-Jazeera) and were geographically disconnected from each other. But today the Autonomous Administration is in a better position. The autonomous administration has the necessary elements to achieve victory, much more than in 2014. The administration manages large areas rich in ethnic and religious diversity, rich in resources and geographically connected. The government, which is 10 years old and has entered its 11th year, has won the sympathy of the free world thanks to its resistance and its democratic project. The Autonomous Administration also has a long experience of resistance, notably in Serekaniye and Tal Abyad. These elements and factors constitute a considerable advantage to repel the mercenaries who attack Tal Rifaat and behind them the Turkish occupation state, and to advance towards broader victories as in the phase following the liberation of Kobani, where the campaigns liberation continued until reaching Deir. Ezzor, Raqqa, Manbij, Tabqa and Shahba. Here, the position of the international coalition to fight ISIS remains a question mark: will it intervene to support the resisting people, or will it remain inactive to defend the interests of the occupying state Turkish? eak visit

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hawarnews.com/en/rojava-faces-a-historic-opportunity-to-repeat-victory-of-kobani-mustafa-alo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos