PM Modi asks police to focus on digital arrests, deep fakes | Latest news India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked the country's police leaders to turn the threats posed by digital frauds, cybercrime and artificial intelligence criminals into opportunities, with a special focus on deep fakes, which are disrupting businesses. social and family relationships.
The Prime Minister expressed concern about potential threats generated by digital frauds, cybercrime and AI technology, particularly the potential of deep fake to disrupt social and family relationships. As a countermeasure, he called on police leaders to turn the challenge into an opportunity by harnessing India's dual AI power, artificial intelligence and ambitious India, the bureau said of the Prime Minister (PMO) in a statement during his closing speech at the 59th Director's Meeting. Conference of Police Generals/Inspector Generals of Police (DGP/IGP) in Bhubaneswar.
In October this year, the Prime Minister drew attention to digital arrests, warning people against this scam, in his Mann ki Baat speech. Earlier, in November 2023, he expressed concern over the use of AI to create deep fakes, calling it a crisis.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has already formed a high-level committee to look into digital arrest scams and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center (I4C) is working with all state polices and companies private companies to combat deep counterfeiting and other cybercrimes. According to the MHA, till November 15 this year, over 6.69 lakh SIM cards and 1,32,000 IMEIs involved in alleged cybercrimes reported by law enforcement authorities have been blocked by the Centre. Furthermore, a suspicious registry of cybercriminal credentials was launched by I4C on September 10 in collaboration with banks/financial institutions. In addition, the financial amount of more than 3,431 crores were saved in over 9.94 lakh complaints due to the proactive measures taken by I4C. Official data suggests Indians lost 11,000 crores to cyber scammers this year so far.
SMART Font
On Sunday, Modi also expanded his SMART policing mantra and called on cops to become Strategic, Meticulous, Adaptable, Reliable and Transparent (SMART). He initially mooted the idea of SMART policing in November 2014 during his first DGP/IGP conference as Prime Minister. Since then, he has attended the annual conference every year, listening to the nation's top security and intelligence officials on national security and policing challenges and sharing his ideas.
The three-day conference featured a session on urban policing and the challenges associated with it. The PMO said in its statement that appreciating the initiatives taken in urban policing, Prime Minister Modi suggested that each of the initiatives be brought together and implemented fully in 100 cities of the country.
He called for the use of technology to reduce police workload and suggested that the police station be the focal point for resource allocation, the PMO added.
The Prime Minister, while discussing the success of hackathons in solving some key issues, also suggested to consider organizing a hackathon for the national police as well.
He also highlighted the need to focus more on port security and prepare a future action plan in this regard, the PMO said.
Overall, he said he was satisfied with the counter-strategies that emerged from the discussions on the national and international dimensions of security challenges, which took place from Friday to Sunday.
The Prime Minister also recalled the unprecedented contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to the MHA.
He urged the entire security establishment, from the MHA to the police station, to pay tribute on the occasion of Patel's 150th birthday next year, by resolving to set and achieve a target on all aspect likely to improve the image, professionalism and capabilities of the police.
He urged the police to modernize and realign themselves with the vision of Viksit Bharat, the PMO said.
The conference was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Minister Govind Mohan and DGPs/IGPs of all States and Union Territories, as well as heads of central investigating agencies and paramilitary forces. Around 750 officers of different ranks participated in the event in hybrid mode.
In-depth discussions were held on existing and emerging national security challenges, including counterterrorism, left-wing extremism, cybercrime, economic security, immigration, coastal security and drug trafficking.
Deliberations were also held on emerging security issues along the border with Bangladesh and Myanmar, trends in urban policing and strategies to counter malicious speech.
In addition, a review was undertaken of the implementation of the newly promulgated key criminal laws, law enforcement initiatives and best practices, as well as the security situation in the neighborhood. The Prime Minister offered valuable insights during the discussions and set out a roadmap for the future, the Prime Minister's Office said.
