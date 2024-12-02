The IMF welcomes Morocco's actions to reduce public debt





IMF Al Maghrib Bank Spending reforms Morocco's financial policy is bearing fruit. The country's public debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio has continued to decline since 2020, demonstrating the good work of the Alawite administration after the COVID-induced pandemic. At 72.25% of GDP in 2020, public debt was reduced on average by more than one point per year to reach 68% in 2024. Last year, debt fell thanks to nominal GDP growth of 10% (3.4% real and 6.4% due to inflation). Headquarters of BMCI Groupe BNP Paribas bank in Casablanca, Morocco – PHOTO/ATALAYAR IMF According to projections from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the downward trend in Morocco's debt will continue until 2029. These projections suggest that Morocco's deficit will be around 64%, an exceptional figure since, for example , the debt of countries like Spain (105.30%) or Italy (137%), or more than double the deficit of Morocco. However, the IMF also notes that contingent liabilities, i.e. pensions and external debt guarantees, will be the most important elements. potentially the most vulnerable elements, although Morocco's debt structure remains solid due to long-term maturities and low currency value ratios that secure external debt. General view of the Central Bank of Morocco in Rabat – REUTERS/YOUSSEF BOUDLALA Al Maghrib Bank However, Bank Al Maghrib, Morocco's central bank, warned that rising global and domestic interest rates could increase debt in the medium term. Faced with these circumstances, the International Monetary Fund recommends in its report that budgetary regulations be adapted to the debt in order to strengthen fiscal frameworks. According to the IMF on its official website: Stronger fiscal institutions can encourage governments to stop overspending in good times, create a buffer to weather tough times, and help countries provide credible fiscal guidance to reduce public debt levels. Governor of the Central Bank of Morocco, Abdellatif Jouahri – REUTERS/YOUSSEF BOUDIAL Spending reforms Reforms in critical areas such as water, health and pensions are essential to ensure economic resilience in the face of adversities such as climate change and demographic pressures. These reforms are known as spending reforms and aim to allow more to be spent gradually so that in the medium to long term these investments generate income to repay debt. The Moroccan government has its work cut out for it in the coming years because, even if the trend is favorable, indicators from the IMF and the World Bank suggest that a country's debt should not exceed a third of GDP.

