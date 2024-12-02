PM Modi will watch Vikrant Massey with 'The Sabarmati Report' at 4 pm today | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will watch 'The Sabarmati Report' today at 4 pm at the Balyogi Auditorium in Delhi. The film, which stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role, delves into the tragic events surrounding the train car fire in Godhra in 2002. The film has already attracted the attention of political figures across the country . Actor Vikrant Massey promotes his film 'The Sabarmati Report' in Patna. (PTI) Starring Massey, Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna in key roles, 'The Sabarmati Report' depicts the real-life events that led to the burning of Sabarmati Express coach S-6 in Godhra, an incident that marked a pivotal moment in Indian History. Directed by Dheeraj Saran, the film hit the theaters on November 15 and sparked a lot of discussion. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had expressed support for the film, praising it for shedding light on the 2002 incident. Responding to a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) which included the trailer of the film, Modi said: “Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way that common people can see it. A false narrative can persist only for a limited period, the facts end always bursting! Praise for the Sabarmati report The film's content resonated with leaders of BJP-ruled states. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently attended a screening with the actors and praised Vikrant Massey for his performance. “Vikrant Massey and his team have made a commendable effort. On behalf of UP, I express my sincere gratitude. The people of this country deserve to know the truth behind the actions that have fueled societal divisions. To further promote the film , we are doing it tax-free in the state,” Adityanath remarked. Similarly, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini praised the film for its sensitive portrayal of the Godhra incident. “This film reveals the truth behind the tragic Godhra train fire incident. The makers have handled the subject with sensitivity and dignity,” Saini said. He also described the film as a tribute to the 59 people who lost their lives in the 2002 tragedy. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who recently watched the film with his cabinet colleagues and other officials, echoed similar sentiments. He announced that “The Sabarmati Report” would be exempt from entertainment tax across the state, making it the seventh BJP-ruled state to accord this status to the film after Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Dhami expressed his appreciation for the film, highlighting how it sheds light on the truth about the 2002 incident. “At the time, there were fewer investigations and more politics surrounding this case. The truth did not not been revealed,” Dhami said.

