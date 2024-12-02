Politics
New poll reveals hung Parliament, bad news for Christopher Luxon as preferred prime minister
A crushing recession and racial tensions have ended National's honeymoon with voters, who would deliver a hung Parliament if an election were held today, a new poll suggests.
The Post/Freshwater Strategy poll shows National has lost four points since the October 2023 election.
Labor has won four and its leader Chris Hipkins is ahead of National's Christopher Luxon as preferred prime minister, meaning the race for 2026 is alive and well.
It's a comforting turnaround for the main opposition party, which gathered this weekend for its annual conference.
Labor saw its vote share fall from 50 percent in 2020 to just under 27 percent last year, its second worst performance since 1969.
Christopher Luxon's party still has a 34 percent lead, but that's down from his 38 percent election victory, a result that won't allay fears about his leadership style.
Its coalition partner, ACT, is on 8 per cent (down one point), while New Zealand First remains unchanged at 6 per cent.
In the left bloc, Labor rose from 26.9 percent in the election to 31 percent. The Greens (13%) and Te Pti Mori (6%) are up one point each.
Assuming all seats won on election night are retained, and using the Electoral Commission's seat calculator, these results would result in a surplus in Parliament, with Te Pti Mori and National winning more electorate seats than their party voting rights.
That would give the two main parties a daunting task in forming a government.
Groundwork was carried out last week, following a rally of 45,000 hkoi outside Parliament against a controversial bill to reinterpret the Treaty of Waitangi, and data showing the economy continues to slow while unemployment is felt.
Mike Turner, director and pollster of Freshwater Strategy – who has polled for Boris Johnson, Scott Morrison, Jeremy Corbyn, Liz Truss and The Australian Financial Review – said: “These changes are consistent with other contemporary polls and indicate that the national honeymoon period with voters is well and truly over.
“The other parties are essentially unchanged.”
In another blow for Luxon, the poll shows that Hipkins (42%) leads the ranking of preferred prime ministers, but by only one point. Both leaders are down compared to 2023.
Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has the highest level of favorability among those tested (a net positive score of eight points, up four points from a Post/Freshwater Strategy poll conducted in late August 2023).
David Seymour's popularity took the biggest hit (a net approval of -24, down 30 points over the year), likely reflecting a public response to the debate around the Treaty Principles Bill.
Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters also saw a decline (a net approval of -22, down 6 points).
The national outlook remains poor. Nearly half (48%) of voters think the country is heading in the wrong direction, while just over one in three (35%) think it is heading in the right direction.
But this represents an improvement from the 64 percent of voters who declared the “wrong direction” in a post/freshwater strategy adopted in late August 2023.
Relieving cost of living pressures is voters' top priority (60%), followed by improving health and hospital services (45%) and improving supply and housing accessibility (30%).
Job creation and unemployment reduction (22 percent) increased by 13 points compared to last year's survey.
Reducing crime and improving social order (27 percent, -12 points) as well as reducing taxation and public spending (15 percent, -10 points) have both declined, perhaps reflecting -be the feeling that the government has addressed some of these concerns.
“Luxon and National have strong leads on the national debt (net approval +25), crime reduction (net approval +22), defense (net approval +24) and the economy (net approval +18) “Turner said.
“However, they are no longer seen as best at handling the key voter issues of jobs, cost of living, improving education, improving housing and health care.
“Luxon lost his lead to Hipkins on fiscal management (net approval +8, down 15 points) and improving voters' lives (net approval -7, down 14 points), which which further reflects the rapid change in sentiment against the former government.
The research, which delved deeper into voter intentions and attitudes, as well as in-depth analysis of the numbers, will be rolled out in The post office And Sunday Star-Times in the coming days.
It shows:
- National: 34 percent, down 4 percentage points since the election (43 seats)
- Labor: 31 percent, up 4 (39 seats)
- Greens: 13 percent, up 1 (16 seats)
- ACT: 8 percent, down 1 (10 seats)
- NZ First: 6%, no change (8 seats)
- Te Pti Mori: 4 percent, up 1 (6 seats)
Method note: Freshwater Strategy surveyed n=1,150 eligible voters in New Zealand, aged 18 and over, online between 26 and 27 November 2024. Margin of error +/- 3%. Data is weighted to be representative of New Zealand voters.
