Interest rate cut bets intensify as turkeys slow inflation BNN Bloomberg





(Bloomberg) — Consumer prices in Turkey are rising at a slower pace, bolstering expectations that the central bank could begin cutting interest rates as soon as this month. Annual inflation likely fell to 46.6% in November from 48.6% the month before, according to the median estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Monthly price increases, central banks' preferred indicator, likely fell by a percentage point to 1.9% over the same period, according to another survey. The slowdown in recent months has been driven by the services sector and could provide an opportunity for Governor Fatih Karahan to begin reversing last year's tightening that raised the benchmark rate to 50%. The Monetary Policy Committee, led by Karahan, indicated last month that improving expectations could soon justify a rate cut. What Bloomberg Economics says… Headline inflation in Türkiye will continue its deceleration trajectory, but this time with a clear slowdown in underlying dynamics. We expect the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey to take this as a green light to launch its planned easing round at the December policy meeting. Selva Bahar Baziki, economist. Click here to learn more. Lower borrowing costs could provide a much-needed boost to the Middle East's largest non-oil economy, after it entered a technical recession in the third quarter of this year due to bank policies central. Food inflation constitutes a wild card for the monetary authority. In Istanbul, food prices rose 3.3% last month, faster than the general cost of living index in Turkey's largest city. The central bank also said it expects prices of unprocessed food products to remain high due to supply constraints. Such price pressures remain higher than banks' projections, forcing the monetary authority to wait for at least two consecutive declines in monthly inflation figures before it can cut rates, according to Goldman Sachs economists including Clemens Grafe and Basak Edizgil. Monthly inflation in November and December is expected to remain below 3% for the central bank to meet its recently revised year-end annual inflation forecast of 44%. The cost of services, which only stabilized in October, is expected to remain moderate with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announcing a limited increase in the minimum wage for next year. November inflation data is expected to be released on Tuesday. Turkey's next rate decision is scheduled for December 26. –With the help of Beril Akman. 2024 Bloomberg LP

