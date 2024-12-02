Macau protects itself from Xi Jinping's trip for the 25th anniversary of reunification with China





This content was published in

December 2, 2024 – 8:10 a.m. Hong Kong, December 2 (EFE).- The Macau region, under Portuguese administration until December 1999, is preparing to commemorate on December 20 the 25th anniversary of its return to China, with a solid security system in sight of the expected visit of President Xi Jinping. Local authorities have strengthened safeguard protocols, with the veto on flights from next Saturday, December 14 to 22, to guarantee the protection of airspace in Zhuhai and the Hengqin-Canton-Macao deep cooperation zone. Similarly, Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge tours will be suspended for the same period for operational reasons. Seven maritime police departments in Shenzhen city, along with the Maritime Affairs Department and the Customs and Excise Department, have started patrols in the city's eastern and western waters as part of the Joint Security operation. for the 25th anniversary of the surrender of Macau. The ceremony will include the inauguration of Macau's new chief executive, Sam Ho Fai, as well as key officials of his new administration. Once appointed to the position, Sam received his letter of appointment last November from Chinese Premier Li Qiang at an event attended by the Chinese president. During the event, Xi expressed hope that the new Macan leader will be able to unite all sectors of society and promote significant progress in implementing the principle of one country, two systems, suitable for particularities of the territory to contribute substantially to the renewal of the Chinese nation. In his recent victory speech, Sam pledged to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, as well as accelerate moderately diversified economic development and better integration and serve the country's overall development as its mission and vision. During his visit in 2019 to mark the 20th anniversary of Macau's handover to China, Xi praised the then local government for its achievements in various fields, including defending national security, maintaining stability social, the promotion of economic development and the deepening of cooperation with the continent. . On this occasion, the Chinese leader refrained from mentioning Hong Kong, plunged into massive demonstrations against the government and the Beijing regime since June 2019. The praise for the Macau government was interpreted as a sign of disapproval of the management of the former British colony. That year, Macau authorities refused entry to six activists and at least six journalists from Hong Kong, in a context marked by an unprecedented security barrier before the arrival of the Chinese president. EFE msc/gbm/ah

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.swissinfo.ch/spa/macao-se-blinda-ante-viaje-de-xi-jinping-por-el-25-aniversario-de-reunificaci%25C3%25B3n-con-china/88430048 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos