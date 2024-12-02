“Black Doves,” “The Sticky” and more





Focusing on the years of World War II and told through Churchill's own words, the documentary avoids the fiction and compression of Gary Oldman's Oscar-winning biopic, The Darkest Hour. With bowler hats and bomber jackets, cigars and historic conclaves with world leaders, the series weaves together archival footage, dramatizations with Christian McKay (Rivals) as the great men and preeminent talking heads, including Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The result is to bring together Churchill's outsized contribution to the Allied victory over the Nazis. Never, never, ever give in. Do you feel more Santa Claus than Sir Winston? Check out the many other options coming this week. From left: Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) and Hayna (Hala Finley) in “Skeleton Crew.” Matt Kennedy/Lucasfilm Ltd. 1. For children and Star Wars completists, Star Wars: The Skeleton Crew premieres on Disney+ Monday. The Adventure of Pre-Teens Lost in Space follows a group of children who go on a trip through the universe in their parents' spaceship. The quartet learn more about each other, as well as the big, gooey beyond, during their unsupervised alien encounter experience, meeting space daredevil Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law) along the way. As one tart YouTube commenter wrote, I never thought I'd see the Star Wars version of The Goonies, but here we are. 2. This Wednesday is one of the worst days to travel to midtown Manhattan. It marks the annual lighting of the mammoth Rockefeller Center, a tourist wreck of epic proportions. As an alternative, drink this grog and enjoy the event on TV when NBC and Peacock are broadcast. Christmas at Rockefeller Center live at 8 p.m., Kelly Clarkson will host for the second year, ushering singers The Backstreet Boys and Jennifer Hudson, among others, as well as the Radio City Rockettes. This year's tree has roots in Massachusetts. The 74ft tall, 11 tonne Norway spruce from West Stockbridge has already been cut and dressed for the big day. 3. Black doves is a love, actually for the spy set. The spy drama, set in London in the run-up to Christmas, pairs Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw. The Netflix series, released Thursday, joins the current rush of political thrillers The Day of the Jackal (already renewed for season 2), The Diplomat and The Agency. Helen Webb (Knightley) gathers information for the clandestine Black Doves consortium, selling it to the highest bidder, regardless of national loyalty. A posh mother and wife from London, Webb is undercover, married for a decade to a rising British political star (Andrew Buchan) now on the Prime Minister's shortlist. As the holidays approach and his neighbors rejoice, his nest is threatened. Desperate, she turns to her old spy friend Sam (Ben Whishaw). Now an assassin, the gun-wielding guy comes to her rescue, pulling her out of the tree-trimming and tinseling and into the deadly game. She's scared. And delighted. 4. On Saturday, Margo Martindale joins the growing army of actresses over 50 taking on leading roles on television. Heist comedy in six episodes on Prime Videos The tights features the Americans Emmy winner as Ruth Landry, a Canadian maple syrup sugar producer. Aggravated by the state of her former local industry, poor Landry assembles a team and takes on Big Maple, tapping into her inner criminal, while targeting her country's multi-million dollar syrup surplus. 5. PBS broadcasts BBC docuseries on Sunday Lucy Worsley is Holmes versus Doyle. I'm a big Sherlock fan. At one point, my cat and dog were named Sherlock and Mycroft. I've read the books and seen everyone from Basil Rathbone to Benedict Cumberbatch to my favorite, Jeremy Brett, play Holmes. In an insatiable thirst for new detective mysteries, I await Oxford-trained historian Worsley's latest deep dive into the past. In this three-part series, the OBE unravels the mystery of how 19th-century author Arthur Conan Doyle came to hate his greatest creation, the detective Sherlock Holmes. To quote the violin-playing, cocaine-shooting detective: The games in progress.

