Embattled Assad seeks to shore up support after loss of Aleppo – World

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad sought to shore up support from his allies on Sunday, after an observer said a shock rebel offensive had seen government forces lose control of Aleppo for the first time since the start of the civil war in the country.

An Islamist-dominated rebel alliance attacked Syrian government forces on Wednesday, the same day a fragile ceasefire took effect in neighboring Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah after two months of military operations.

The Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and its allied factions now control the city of Aleppo, except for neighborhoods controlled by Kurdish forces, said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. the man, based in Britain. AFP.

For the first time since the start of the civil war more than a decade ago, the country's second city is outside the control of Syrian regime forces, he said.

Before this offensive, HTS, led by the former Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda, already controlled large parts of the Idlib region, the last major rebel stronghold in the northwest.

HTS also held part of the neighboring provinces of Aleppo, Hama and Latakia. The latest fighting left more than 412 dead, most of them combatants but also at least 61 civilians, according to the OSDH, which has a network of sources in Syria.

The Observatory said rebel advances met little resistance.

The army strengthened its positions around Hama, Syria's fourth largest city, about 230 kilometers south of Aleppo, and sent reinforcements to the north of the surrounding province.

Rebels took dozens of towns in the north, including Khan Cheikhoun and Maaret al-Numan, about halfway between Aleppo and Hama, the Observatory said.

The airstrikes on parts of Aleppo were the first since 2016. One resident said AFP that most residents were locked in their homes.

A weak government

Aaron Stein, president of the American Institute for Foreign Policy Research, said the Russian presence had been significantly reduced and rapid-response airstrikes were of limited utility.

He called the rebel advance a reminder of the regime's weakness.

Aron Lund of the think tank Century International said: Aleppo appears to be lost to the regime, and unless it manages to launch a counter-offensive soon, or unless Russia and Iran send a lot more support, I don't think the government will get it back.

And a government without Aleppo is not really a functioning government in Syria, he added.

The United States and its allies France, Germany and Britain called on Sunday for de-escalation in Syria and the protection of civilians and infrastructure.

The current escalation only highlights the urgent need for a Syrian-led political solution to the conflict, in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254, a statement read. statement issued by the US State Department, referencing the 2015 UN resolution that approved a peace process in Syria.