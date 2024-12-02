Elon Musk attacks Britain. Former Prime Ministers build ties

They share an investor in Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, who has backed both Tesla and the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI).

TBI is also working with Musks Starlink satellite network on projects in Malawi and Rwanda.

The sourness of Elon Musk's attitude towards the UK dates back to the aftermath of a mass murder of children in Southport in July, when riots broke out across the country.

Dozens of people have been arrested following social media posts and some have been jailed for crimes including inciting racial hatred.

In response, Musk adopted the Keir phrase on two levels, contrasting the punishment of social media posters with the condemnation of other offenders.

When the Starmers

Tensions further escalated when Musk was not invited to the Global Investment Summit in the UK in October.

Musk responded by posting on

At the time, Starmer's government began releasing some prisoners early due to overcrowding, although sex offenders were excluded.

Elon Musk's statements on British politics follow interventions around the world, from defending populist Argentine leader Javier Milei to lambasting liberal leaders in countries including Germany, Brazil and Australia .

But his diatribes against the UK have become particularly frequent and outspoken and extend well beyond technology and free speech. He condemned Starmer's decision to levy inheritance tax on some farms, calling it “full of Stalin”.

The Starmers government, which has few ties to Musk, was caught off guard. Lord Peter Mandelson, the Labor peer, last week called on British leaders to swallow their pride and engage with associates of Tesla and X executives.

Keir Starmers' government, which has few ties to Musk, was caught off guard. Photo/AFP

Mandelson's advice included using Musk's British friends to build relationships, while portraying Britain's reformist leader, Nigel Farage, as a beachhead for both Trump and Musk.

Farage told the FT that he was introduced to Musk by Trump before the US election and that the entrepreneur had incredible knowledge of the UK, even on farmers and inheritance tax.

He told a YouTube podcast: The Winston Marshall Showthat Musk had explained his interest in the United Kingdom by saying: You are the motherland of the entire English-speaking world, that's really important.

A year ago, Musk was hailed by then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as a brilliant innovator while together on stage at London's opulent Lancaster House during the act closing session of the UK Government's Global AI Security Summit.

Sunak, a self-proclaimed tech geek, had texted Musk directly to invite him, but he was ghosted for several weeks, according to people briefed on the meeting.

Musk eventually responded, later proposing to Sunak the idea of ​​creating an AI talent center in Britain, according to two people familiar with the discussions.

People close to Sunak say the two remained in touch afterward and Musk later described him on X as an asset to the UK.

He has also previously expressed warm words about another British prime minister, mentioning family ties that may explain his enduring interest in the United Kingdom: “I have always admired Margaret Thatcher,” he wrote in 2013 , she was tough, but sensible and fair, a bit like my English grandmother.

During Johnson's tenure, Musk struck up a relationship with the then-prime minister's maverick adviser Dominic Cummings, according to people briefed on the matter. A Cummings ally said the two men formed a bond over shared views on people, ideas and machines rather than politics.

Some of the ideas behind Musk's Department of Government Effectiveness (DOGE), an advisory body he was appointed to co-chair by President-elect Trump, echo those put forward by Cummings in 2020.

While Cummings advertised for people with exceptional academic qualifications, weirdos and misfits, and people willing to do grueling but interesting work, Musk is now looking to hire small government revolutionaries with high IQs. high, willing to work 80+ hours per week for unglamorous cost-cutting. .

Cummings has posted on of expression.

The same cause has been taken up by Silicon Valley allies and other Trump supporters, such as venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, who responded this week to a post saying 3,300 Britons had been arrested by British police for online trolling, from a 2017 survey. Times article, with the caption: They will welcome us as liberators.

Shaun Maguire, a partner at venture capital firm Sequoia Capital, reposted a video made by far-right provocateur Tommy Robinson, saying: Anyone who doubts the institutional decadence and socialist moral rot gripping Western societies must watch this.

Why is he in prison for 18 months? Musk wrote last weekend, retweeting an article from the Robinsons account about his latest prison sentence. In October, Robinson was jailed for 18 months after admitting contempt of court by repeating false allegations against a Syrian refugee.

The billionaire told an associate he feared arrest if he traveled to the United Kingdom, according to a person with direct knowledge of the conversation.

One person who worked closely with Musk said he literally responded to everything the Twittersphere sent him at that moment, adding that there were a lot of Brits on X and they spoke the same language as him.

Musk was radicalized by his own platform, a British tech lobbyist said, referring to X's algorithms that fed him content on British politics. I would not underestimate how peacock-like trolling is for the right-wing bros of the manosphere in which he currently operates.

Others argue that Musk's antipathy can be attributed to his business interests. Britain's Online Safety Act, due to come into force next year, will force X and other social media groups to remove content deemed to incite violence or racial hatred.

His British free speech crusade is 100% in retaliation for regulators' perceived threat to X, said the person who worked closely with Musk. X is currently recruiting for a Regulatory Legal Advisor in London or Dublin.

Some British policymakers are concerned about whether Musk will complicate Labor's bid to establish ties with the new US president, as well as efforts to strengthen technology regulation.

It is far too important to ignore, a senior Musk Labor aide said. We will have to work with him, at least until everything blows over between him and Trump.

Farage sees things more positively. Asked if Reform UK could hope for help in the next UK election campaign, he replied: Will Trump and Elon support me as we approach 2029? Well, that's what friends are for, right?

Written by: Anna Gross in London and Hannah Murphy and Stephen Morris in San Francisco. Additional reporting by Eleanor Olcott in Beijing

Financial Times