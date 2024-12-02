PM Modi assured PRAGATI of 340 infrastructure projects worth $200 billion: Oxford study





Last update: December 02, 2024, 7:06 p.m. IST The study indicates that the hands-on involvement of India's top leader, Narendra Modi, is a key element of the PRAGATI platform and a critical element of its success. The study said PM Modi played a leading role in reviewing each of the 340 infrastructure projects that passed through the platform. (PTI file) An Oxford University study has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and his flagship PRAGATI platform for accelerating 340 key infrastructure projects in India worth $201 billion, including projects which were expected to last from three to 20 years. Since its inception nine years ago, PRAGATI has made a significant impact on infrastructure development in India. As of June 2023, 340 projects worth INR 17.05 lakh crore ($205 billion) had been subjected to the PRAGATI review process,” said the study released on Monday. The study indicates that the practical implication of India's highest leader, Narendra Modi, is a key feature of the PRAGATI platform and an essential component of its success. The study said Modi played a leading role in reviewing each of the 340 infrastructure projects that passed through the platform. This scrutiny gives weight and urgency to infrastructure initiatives, helping to mobilize resources, accelerate decision-making, galvanize teams, and motivate workers on the ground. As a result, many large and important projects that had been languishing for a multitude of reasons, large and small, have been brought back to life,” the study said. PRAGATI represents a wonderful amalgamation of technology and governance, ensuring that silos are broken down and projects are completed on time. Over the years, these sessions have brought substantial benefits, which have greatly benefited people. I am happy that the effectiveness of Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 2, 2024 PM Modi wrote in an article on Over the years, these sessions have brought substantial benefits, which have greatly benefited people. I am pleased that the effectiveness of PRAGATI was recognized in the study conducted by @OxfordSBS and @GatesFoundation. » The study was co-authored by Soumitra Dutta, Peter Moores Dean and Professor of Management at Sad Business School, and Mukul Pandya, research associate at Sad Business School at the University of Oxford. Having worked as chief minister for over 12 years, Mr. Modi fully understood how such issues often manifest on the ground. The success of many PRAGATI projects can be directly attributed to a small video conference room at the Prime Minister's headquarters. South Block Office in New Delhi. There, often on the last Wednesday of each month, Mr. Modi meets with his top aides and at least one additional secretary who oversees PRAGATI. The Cabinet Secretary, all Chief State Secretaries and Secretaries of Central Ministries join through video conferencing. These gatherings, which typically last 90 minutes, are well planned,” the report said. The report specifically listed eight transformative infrastructure projects in rail, road, power and aviation, explaining the role played by PRAGATI in streamlining their execution. This includes the Jammu Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link, Bengaluru Metro Rail Project and Navi Mumbai Airport. The eight projects Bogibeel Rail and Road Bridge in Assam: It was conceptualized in the Assam Accord of 1985 and subsequently sanctioned in 1998. It was to provide rail and road connectivity between the north and south banks of the Brahmaputra River. Initially budgeted at Rs 1,000 crore, the final price tag of the project was Rs 5,920 crore. Following a PRAGATI review in May 2015, officials visited project sites more often, highlighting the urgency of bottlenecks, streamlining efforts between state and central agencies, and accelerating the progress of projects. projects. Thus, the bridge, under construction for more than two decades, saw its inauguration in December 2018. Jammu Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link, J&K: Despite a year-round tourism industry, the vibrant Kashmir Valley has historically had only one mode of transport connecting it to the Himalayan territory of Jammu and the rest of India . The plan to establish a railway line in the Himalayas crossing mountains, gorges and ridges marked a long, arduous and technologically difficult journey. Approved in 1995, the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) required innovative tunneling in dangerous terrain. The project includes 38 tunnels, including one nearly 13 km long. The line also crosses 931 bridges, including the Chenab Railway Bridge, the highest railway bridge in the world, which rises 359 meters above the Chenab River. When the project was first listed on the PRAGATI portal in 2015, a decade had passed without any construction. PRAGATI's intervention marked the beginning of a paradigm shift at all levels of execution and administration. By the time USBRL conducted its second PRAGATI review in 2020, construction of the line was three-quarters complete. The complete rail line is now expected to be inaugurated in 2025. Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL): Designed in stages, the first phase became operational in 2017, with the second phase expected to be completed in 2026. A third phase could be operational by 2028 and will include two new elevated lines. With the project's rail corridors snaking through the city, acquiring large tracts of land was a herculean task. Since their commissioning in 2017, the 42 km and 40 stations of phase 1 have served as urban rejuvenation. Tangible benefits include a drastic reduction in traffic congestion, improved air quality and a reliable mode of transportation. Haridaspur-Paradeep railway connection, Odisha: Paradeep port is the essential gateway, for which an 82 km Haridaspur-Paradeep railway line was approved in 1997. For a decade, the project progressed at a rate of snail due to insufficient funds. In 2018, PRAGATI gave the shipping ministry the authority to acquire stakes in the SPV, breaking the deadlock by diluting the investors' controversial influence. The Haridaspur-Paradeep railway line was inaugurated in 2020. Since then, the project has halved the travel time and distance between the mining regions of Odisha and the Paradeep port, thereby helping to reduce transport costs and to stimulate activity. Dahisar-Surat section, National Highway 8, Maharashtra and Gujarat: The construction of the Dahisar-Surat section of National Highway 8 (now NH 48) is an example of how a few specific last-mile issues can hamper a project, threatening to compromise it. a significant amount of work already completed. The goal of the project was envisioned as expanding a 140-mile (239 km) four-lane highway into six lanes and adding service roads that would serve previously underserved communities. Construction began in February 2009 and was scheduled to finish in August 2011. As of 2014, eight kilometers remained unfinished due to two points of contention. Varanasi-Aurangabad section, National Highway 2, UP and Bihar: Spanning 192 km, this road widening project aims to better connect Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to Aurangabad in Bihar. When the Varanasi-Aurangabad section of National Highway 2 came under the PRAGATI review in 2016, land acquisition posed a major challenge, partly due to the outdated land records in Bihar. Disputes with landowners and encroachments along the road have also hampered progress. After five years, only 20% of the road widening had been completed. The widened highway is now expected to be completed later this year. North Karanpura Thermal Power Plant, Jharkhand: To meet the demand for electricity in the world's fastest-growing large economy, the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has received permission to construct a 1,980-kilowatt thermal power plant megawatts in Jharkhands Chatra district in 2014. In 2015 and 2021, they helped accelerate government land leasing arrangements and reach an agreement with the Department water resources for the withdrawal of the Garhi River. Scheduled to be operational later this year, the plant will not only help promote India's national growth ambitions, but also provide new employment opportunities in a region with high unemployment and a constant supply of electricity in a region plagued by power outages. Navi Mumbai Airport, Maharashtra: Over the past few decades, the city of Mumbai, India's economic capital, has grown exponentially, while its airport has struggled to keep up. The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) was designed to ease crippling air traffic bottlenecks and help the region realize its economic aspirations. Approved in 2007, the land acquisition proved to be a formidable challenge for the project. A PRAGATI study carried out in 2015 helped project stakeholders find solutions to these challenges. The Prime Minister's Office directly connected with the Maharashtra Chief Secretary to help the villagers. Land acquisition was successfully completed in 2019. Construction of the NMIA finally began shortly after a second PRAGATI review in 2021. On track to be commissioned by December 2024, the airport is a symbol of what is possible when ambitious leadership and digital technology stimulate governance. News India PM Modi assured PRAGATI of 340 infrastructure projects worth $200 billion: Oxford study

