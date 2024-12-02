Biden's pardon of his son fuels Trump's claims of politicized justice





President Joe Biden's pardon of his son Hunter has deepened a tangle between politics and the rule of law that has tarnished confidence in American justice and will almost certainly worsen during Donald Trump's second term .

Sunday night's decision marks a stunning development since Biden came to power pledging to restore the independence of the Justice Department, which had been eroded during Trump's first term, and because he had declared to several times that he would not pardon his son.

Now, weeks before leaving the White House, Biden wielded presidential power to absolve his son ahead of sentencings later this month on two gun and tax-related convictions that emerged from due process .

His decision came days after special counsel Jack Smith decided to dismiss federal charges against Trump for election interference and hoarding classified documents on the grounds that presidents cannot be prosecuted.

Overall, the convergence of legal controversies raises questions about the fundamental notion underpinning the justice system in the United States that all people, even presidents and their families, are equal before the law.

Until Sunday, Biden had not intervened in the prosecution of his son, and the White House has always insisted that he would not do so, even if the change in the political environment brought about by the election victory by Trump last month seemed likely to change his calculations. Biden began briefing staff on his decision Saturday evening, a source familiar with the matter told CNN's Arlette Saenz, and his team regrouped Sunday morning to iron out the details.

Politically, Biden's turnaround can be seen as a stain on his legacy and credibility. It contributes to an ignominious end for a presidency that dissolved during its disastrous debate in June and which will now be remembered as much for paving the way for Trump's return to the White House as for evicting him ago four years.

Rep. Glenn Ivey, a Maryland Democrat, acknowledged to Kasie Hunt on CNN This Morning on Monday that the pardon would be used politically against Democrats.

Frankly, I have mixed opinions on this, Ivey said.

The president may also have presented an opportunity for Trump's party to rally behind Kash Patel, the loyalist the president-elect chose Saturday night to lead the FBI and serve as an apparent agent of his political retaliation campaign.

There is no evidence of wrongdoing by the president. An impeachment inquiry by House Republicans that examined business dealings between Biden and his sons, which Democrats saw as an attempt to inflict political damage before the election, got nowhere . And the prosecution of Hunter Biden lacks the constitutional gravity and historical significance of the indictments against Trump and his frequent attacks on the rule of law.

But the political impact of Sunday night dramas could be profound. Already, Republicans are arguing that Hunter Biden's pardon shows that the current president, not the next one, is primarily responsible for politicizing the justice system by giving preferential treatment to his son. Their claim may not be accurate, but it can still be politically effective.

Trump used pardons to protect several political aides and contacts during his first term, including his daughter's father-in-law, who is now his choice for ambassador to France. But whenever Trump is criticized for his use of the pardon power, he will be able to argue that Biden did the same to protect his own loved ones.

That could be especially important as Trump faces pressure from his supporters in the coming months to pardon those convicted of crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, mob attack on the U.S. Capitol, many of whom remain in prison.

Yet Biden, after a lifetime of tragedy and heartbreak, asked Americans to judge him as a father clearly worried about the impact of a possible prison sentence on his son, a recovering drug addict.

Trump and Biden now both say the Justice Department was politicized

Hunter Biden was convicted by a jury in June of illegally purchasing and possessing a firearm following a trial that exposed his drug addiction and family dysfunction. He pleaded guilty in September to nine tax violations, stemming from $1.4 million in taxes he failed to pay while spending lavishly on escorts, strippers, cars and drugs.

There is some validity to the president's assertion in his statement Sunday that his son was treated differently because of who his father was. For example, charges related to illegal possession of a firearm while addicted to a controlled substance and making a false statement about it are quite rare. And the Republican congressional investigations into the matter, which imploded for lack of evidence, looked like pure attempts to harm the president.

No reasonable person looking at the facts of the Hunters cases can come to any conclusion other than this: Hunter was chosen solely because he is my son and that is wrong, Joe Biden said in the statement. Efforts were made to break Hunter, who has been sober for five and a half years, even in the face of relentless attacks and selective prosecution. By trying to break Hunter, they tried to break me and there is no reason to believe it will stop there. Enough is enough.

His statement is extraordinary because Biden is now asserting something quite similar to Trump, that his own Justice Department has been unfairly politicized. Biden was referring to how the Hunter Biden case was handled by David Weiss, a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney in Delaware who initially investigated the president's son and was later named special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Yet at the same time, Hunter Biden put himself in a position in which he created political vulnerability and a potential conflict of interest for his father. Additionally, his business activities in Ukraine and China while his father was vice president have raised serious ethical questions, although Republicans have failed to produce evidence that the current president benefited from those transactions.

It is therefore significant that Joe Biden's pardon includes any activity by his son from January 1, 2014, the year Hunter Biden joined the board of directors of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, while his father, then vice-president, president, was deeply involved. in American policy towards kyiv.

While the pardon is a controversy in itself, it might not have happened without the extraordinary circumstances of a tense political moment, with Trump returning to power at noon on Jan. 20.

Given Patel's selection to head the FBI and Trump's second choice for attorney general, Pam Bondi, there is reasonable reason to believe that Hunter Biden could have been among those the president's loyalists elected official were likely to target, given their promise to use their powers to pursue his enemies.

And now that he has acted to protect his son, Joe Biden may be called upon to cast a wider net with his pardon power, perhaps to include prosecutors who worked on cases against Trump, including his attempt to overturn the outcome of the 2020 elections.

The president-elect quickly took advantage of the situation in a comment that will raise hopes that he will pardon those convicted of January 6 shortly after his return to power.

Does Joe's pardon of Hunter include the J-6 hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years? Trump wrote in an article on Truth Social on Sunday. What an abuse and what a judicial error!

And Trump's Republican allies have sought to use the situation to bolster the Senate confirmation chances of some of his most provocative picks. Democrats can spare us lessons about the rule of law when, for example, President Trump appoints Pam Bondi and Kash Patel to clean up this corruption, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton wrote on X.

Yet the idea that Trump, who issued a series of seemingly politicized pardons during his first term, possesses any moral high ground, is laughable. Last Saturday, for example, the president-elect announced that he had chosen Charles Kushner, the father-in-law of his daughter Ivanka, as ambassador to Paris. Trump had pardoned him for tax evasion, one count of retaliating against the brother-in-law of a Kushner federal witness and another count of lying to the Federal Election Commission.

Trump also granted pardons to other associates and people well connected to his family and inner circle, including longtime fixer Roger Stone and 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

The most recent cloud of politicization surrounding the Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation dates back to 2016, when then-FBI Director James Comey decided to reopen an investigation into the Democratic candidate's use of Hillary Clinton from a private email server just days before the election. Many Democrats blame his decision on Clinton's defeat and never regained confidence in the office.

Then the investigation into ties between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia soured many of the 45th president's supporters within the justice system. The investigation culminated with the Mueller report, which found that although the Trump campaign hoped to benefit from Russian interference, there was no evidence to prove collusion.

Trump's obsession with the FBI and Justice Department, which led to his promise of retaliation, only worsened when he was investigated and indicted for his scheme of election interference and its hoarding of classified documents based on voluminous and damaging evidence.

If Trump responds to those he believes have weaponized the system against him by further weaponizing it, trust in the system could be irreparably damaged in the eyes of millions of Americans for decades to come.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

