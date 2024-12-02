Who did Donald Trump pardon? Complete list





In response to President Joe Biden pardoning his son Hunter Biden, there is renewed interest in who President-elect Donald Trump has pardoned before.

During Trump's four years in the White House, from January 20, 2017 to January 20, 2021, he granted 237 acts of clemency: 143 pardons and 94 commutations.

Only two other presidents since 1900 – George W. Bush and George HW Bush – have granted fewer pardons than Trump, while his predecessor, Barack Obama, granted pardons 1,927 times during his eight years in office , the highest total of any president. dating back to Harry Truman, according to the Pew Research Center.

Newsweek contacted the Justice Department via after-hours email Monday for comment. This article includes reporting from the Associated Press.

President Donald Trump speaks after granting a posthumous pardon to former heavyweight champion Jack Johnson in the Oval Office of the White House May 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. to former heavyweight champion Jack Johnson in the Oval Office of the White House on May 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. Event participant, from left: Miguel Torruco Garza; Linda Haywood, Jack Johnson's great-great-niece; Deontay Wilder; Keith Frankel; Sylvester Stallone; and Lennox Lewis. More high-profile pardons from Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images

Michael Flynn – Former national security adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about contacts with a Russian official.

Roger Stone – Trump ally convicted of lying to Congress about his attempts to contact WikiLeaks after the website published damaging emails about Trump's 2016 election rival, Hillary Clinton.

Paul Manafort – The former Trump campaign chairman was convicted of financial fraud, alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election and conspiracy to obstruct the investigation.

Charles Kushner – Father of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, convicted of tax evasion and witness tampering, and recently appointed by Trump as U.S. Ambassador to France.

Steve Bannon – Former Trump adviser charged with fraud linked to border wall fundraising campaign. Forgiven as one of Trump's last acts in office.

George Papadopoulos – Former Trump campaign adviser convicted of lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian proxies before the 2016 election.

Albert Pirro – Ex-husband of Trump ally Jeanine Pirro, Fox News Channel host, convicted of conspiracy and tax evasion.

Rod Blagojevich – The former Illinois governor was convicted of corruption for trying to sell Barack Obama's vacant US Senate seat. Trump commuted his sentence.

Lil Wayne (Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.) – The rapper was convicted of gun-related charges. Trump commuted his sentence.

Kodak Black (Bill K. Kapri) – The rapper serving time for weapons-related charges also had his sentence commuted.

Jack Johnson – As reported by Newsweek, Trump posthumously pardoned Johnson, the first black heavyweight boxing champion, who was convicted in 1913 of transporting a white woman across state lines.

Plea-based pardons

Alice Marie Johnson – Non-violent drug offender imprisoned for life whose case was championed by Kim Kardashian.

Crystal Munoz, Judith Negron and Tynice Hall – Women serving long sentences for non-violent drug offenses, whose names Johnson suggested as leniency.

Military and police affairs

Clint Lorance – Former US Army officer convicted of war crimes in Afghanistan.

Edward Gallagher – Navy SEAL convicted of posing for a photo with a human corpse.

Joe Arpaio – Former Arizona sheriff found in contempt of court for targeting immigrants.

Other pardons

The remaining list of people pardoned by Trump, as reported in The Guardian, is below, with several other notable figures in bold. The full list and more information about those pardoned by Trump can also be found on the Justice Department's website here.

Kwame Kilpatrick

Rick Renzi

Randy “Duke” Cunningham

Dinesh D'Souza

Elliott Broidy

Sholam Weiss

Anthony Levandowski

Michael Milken

Todd Boulanger

Abel Holtz

Rick Renzi

Kenneth Course

Casey Urlacher

Carl Andrews Boggs

Dr. Scott Harkonen

Johnny D. Phillips Jr.

Dr Mahmoud Reza Banki

James E Johnson Jr.

Tommaso Buti

Glen Moss

Aviem Sella

John Nystrom

Scott Conor Crosby

Lynn Barney

Joshua J. Smith

Amy Nature

Dr Frédéric Nahas

David Tamman

Dr Faustino Bernadette

Paul Erickson

Gregory Jorgensen, Deborah Jorgensen, Martin Jorgensen (posthumous)

Todd Farha, Thaddeus Bereday, William Kale, Paul Behrens, Peter Clay

Patrick Lee Swisher

Robert Sherrill

Dr Robert S Corkern

David Lamar Clanton

George Gilmore

Desiree Pérez

Robert “Bob” Zangrillo

Hillel Nahmad

Brian McSwain

John Duncan Fordham

William “Ed” Henry

Randall “Duke” Cunningham (conditional pardon)

Stephen Odzer

Steven Benjamin Floyd

Joey Hancock

David Miller

James Austin Hayes

Drew Brownstein

Robert Bowker

Amir Khan

David Rowland

Jessica Frease

Robert Cannon “Robin” Hayes

Thomas Kenton “Ken” Ford

Michel Liberté

Greg Reyes

Ferrell Damon Scott

Jerry Donnell Walden

Jeffrey Alan Conway

Benedict Olberding

Syrita Steib-Martin

Michael Ashley

Lou Hobbs

Matthieu Antoine Canada

Mario Claiborne

Rodney Nakia Gibson

Tom Leroy-Whitehurst

Monstsho Eugene Vernon

Luis Fernando Sicard

DeWayne Phelps

Isaac Nelson

Milking Tavares Kelly

Javier Gonzalez

Douglas Jemal

Eric Wesley Patton

Robert William Cawthon

Hal Knudson Merger

Gary Evan Hendler

Wall John Harold

Steven Samuel Grantham

Clarence Olin Freeman

Fred Keith Alford

John Knock

Kenneth Charles Fragoso

Luis Gonzalez

Anthony DeJohn

Corvain Cooper

Way Quoe Long

Michel Pelletier

Craig Cesal

Darrell Frazier

Lavonne roach

White Virgin

Robert François

Brian Simmons

Derrick Smith

Jaime A Davidson

Raymond Hersmann

David Barren

Jacques Romans

Jonathan Braun

Michael Harris

Kyle Kimoto

Chalana McFarland

Eliyahu Weinstein

John Estin Davis

Alex Adjmi

Noah Kleinman

Tena Logan

MaryAnne Locke

Jawad A Musa

Adriana Shayota

April coots

Caroline Yeats

Jodi Lynn Richter

Kristina Bohnenkamp

Mary Roberts

Cassandra Ann Kasowski

Lerna Léa Paulson

Anne Butler

Sydney Navarro

Tara Perry

Jon Harder

Chris Young

Adrian Miller

Fred “Dave” Clark

William Walters

James Brian Cruz

Salomon Melgen

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/list-who-donald-trump-has-pardoned-1993998 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos