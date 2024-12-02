Politics
Who did Donald Trump pardon? Complete list
In response to President Joe Biden pardoning his son Hunter Biden, there is renewed interest in who President-elect Donald Trump has pardoned before.
During Trump's four years in the White House, from January 20, 2017 to January 20, 2021, he granted 237 acts of clemency: 143 pardons and 94 commutations.
Only two other presidents since 1900 – George W. Bush and George HW Bush – have granted fewer pardons than Trump, while his predecessor, Barack Obama, granted pardons 1,927 times during his eight years in office , the highest total of any president. dating back to Harry Truman, according to the Pew Research Center.
Newsweek contacted the Justice Department via after-hours email Monday for comment. This article includes reporting from the Associated Press.
President Donald Trump speaks after granting a posthumous pardon to former heavyweight champion Jack Johnson in the Oval Office of the White House May 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. to former heavyweight champion Jack Johnson in the Oval Office of the White House on May 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. Event participant, from left: Miguel Torruco Garza; Linda Haywood, Jack Johnson's great-great-niece; Deontay Wilder; Keith Frankel; Sylvester Stallone; and Lennox Lewis. More high-profile pardons from Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images
Michael Flynn – Former national security adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about contacts with a Russian official.
Roger Stone – Trump ally convicted of lying to Congress about his attempts to contact WikiLeaks after the website published damaging emails about Trump's 2016 election rival, Hillary Clinton.
Paul Manafort – The former Trump campaign chairman was convicted of financial fraud, alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election and conspiracy to obstruct the investigation.
Charles Kushner – Father of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, convicted of tax evasion and witness tampering, and recently appointed by Trump as U.S. Ambassador to France.
Steve Bannon – Former Trump adviser charged with fraud linked to border wall fundraising campaign. Forgiven as one of Trump's last acts in office.
George Papadopoulos – Former Trump campaign adviser convicted of lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian proxies before the 2016 election.
Albert Pirro – Ex-husband of Trump ally Jeanine Pirro, Fox News Channel host, convicted of conspiracy and tax evasion.
Rod Blagojevich – The former Illinois governor was convicted of corruption for trying to sell Barack Obama's vacant US Senate seat. Trump commuted his sentence.
Lil Wayne (Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.) – The rapper was convicted of gun-related charges. Trump commuted his sentence.
Kodak Black (Bill K. Kapri) – The rapper serving time for weapons-related charges also had his sentence commuted.
Jack Johnson – As reported by Newsweek, Trump posthumously pardoned Johnson, the first black heavyweight boxing champion, who was convicted in 1913 of transporting a white woman across state lines.
Plea-based pardons
Alice Marie Johnson – Non-violent drug offender imprisoned for life whose case was championed by Kim Kardashian.
Crystal Munoz, Judith Negron and Tynice Hall – Women serving long sentences for non-violent drug offenses, whose names Johnson suggested as leniency.
Military and police affairs
Clint Lorance – Former US Army officer convicted of war crimes in Afghanistan.
Edward Gallagher – Navy SEAL convicted of posing for a photo with a human corpse.
Joe Arpaio – Former Arizona sheriff found in contempt of court for targeting immigrants.
Other pardons
The remaining list of people pardoned by Trump, as reported in The Guardian, is below, with several other notable figures in bold. The full list and more information about those pardoned by Trump can also be found on the Justice Department's website here.
Kwame Kilpatrick
Rick Renzi
Randy “Duke” Cunningham
Dinesh D'Souza
Elliott Broidy
Sholam Weiss
Anthony Levandowski
Michael Milken
Todd Boulanger
Abel Holtz
Rick Renzi
Kenneth Course
Casey Urlacher
Carl Andrews Boggs
Dr. Scott Harkonen
Johnny D. Phillips Jr.
Dr Mahmoud Reza Banki
James E Johnson Jr.
Tommaso Buti
Glen Moss
Aviem Sella
John Nystrom
Scott Conor Crosby
Lynn Barney
Joshua J. Smith
Amy Nature
Dr Frédéric Nahas
David Tamman
Dr Faustino Bernadette
Paul Erickson
Gregory Jorgensen, Deborah Jorgensen, Martin Jorgensen (posthumous)
Todd Farha, Thaddeus Bereday, William Kale, Paul Behrens, Peter Clay
Patrick Lee Swisher
Robert Sherrill
Dr Robert S Corkern
David Lamar Clanton
George Gilmore
Desiree Pérez
Robert “Bob” Zangrillo
Hillel Nahmad
Brian McSwain
John Duncan Fordham
William “Ed” Henry
Randall “Duke” Cunningham (conditional pardon)
Stephen Odzer
Steven Benjamin Floyd
Joey Hancock
David Miller
James Austin Hayes
Drew Brownstein
Robert Bowker
Amir Khan
David Rowland
Jessica Frease
Robert Cannon “Robin” Hayes
Thomas Kenton “Ken” Ford
Michel Liberté
Greg Reyes
Ferrell Damon Scott
Jerry Donnell Walden
Jeffrey Alan Conway
Benedict Olberding
Syrita Steib-Martin
Michael Ashley
Lou Hobbs
Matthieu Antoine Canada
Mario Claiborne
Rodney Nakia Gibson
Tom Leroy-Whitehurst
Monstsho Eugene Vernon
Luis Fernando Sicard
DeWayne Phelps
Isaac Nelson
Milking Tavares Kelly
Javier Gonzalez
Douglas Jemal
Eric Wesley Patton
Robert William Cawthon
Hal Knudson Merger
Gary Evan Hendler
Wall John Harold
Steven Samuel Grantham
Clarence Olin Freeman
Fred Keith Alford
John Knock
Kenneth Charles Fragoso
Luis Gonzalez
Anthony DeJohn
Corvain Cooper
Way Quoe Long
Michel Pelletier
Craig Cesal
Darrell Frazier
Lavonne roach
White Virgin
Robert François
Brian Simmons
Derrick Smith
Jaime A Davidson
Raymond Hersmann
David Barren
Jacques Romans
Jonathan Braun
Michael Harris
Kyle Kimoto
Chalana McFarland
Eliyahu Weinstein
John Estin Davis
Alex Adjmi
Noah Kleinman
Tena Logan
MaryAnne Locke
Jawad A Musa
Adriana Shayota
April coots
Caroline Yeats
Jodi Lynn Richter
Kristina Bohnenkamp
Mary Roberts
Cassandra Ann Kasowski
Lerna Léa Paulson
Anne Butler
Sydney Navarro
Tara Perry
Jon Harder
Chris Young
Adrian Miller
Fred “Dave” Clark
William Walters
James Brian Cruz
Salomon Melgen
|
