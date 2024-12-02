Politics
Our end-of-year efforts are also due to the support of Joko Widodo
Suara.com – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto highlighted the support of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, who has taken the measures taken by the government he leads to be able to overcome the problem by the end of 2024.
The problem Prabowo is referring to is related to El Niño and La Niña.
“Our steps at the end of 2024 are also due to the previous support of President Joko Widodo. We were able to overcome this year which was not easy because we faced El Niño and La Niña. The dry season but we were able to overcome it, able to cope with the difficult geopolitical atmosphere,” Prabowo said during a plenary cabinet meeting at the President's Office, Jakarta, Monday (02/12/2024).
Prabowo said his current government was continuing the foundations laid by the previous president.
“We are continuing the foundations laid by the previous president. But we are determined to continue to improve all policies, to improve the systems that need to be improved,” Prabowo said.
Present the Cabinet's achievements
Prabowo also explained a number of achievements of his government, which has only been in office for a month. According to him, the government he heads has made a number of achievements.
Prabowo even thanked the ranks of the Red and White Cabinet for the achievements made in one month of his administration.
“I would like to thank you, brothers and sisters, for the achievements we have made. It could be said that we only took over the administration of this country for a month, but we could only give the people only important things,” Prabowo said during the plenary cabinet session at the President's Office, Presidential Palace Complex, Jakarta, Monday (02/12/2024).
Prabowo detailed the achievements he believed the cabinet had achieved in the government he led.
“First, the elimination of debt in the MSME sector has been around for quite a long time for farmers and fishermen. We, I, really feel it so that now they can be more enthusiastic and more active again,” he said. Prabowo said.
Second, increase the minimum wage by 6.5 percent. Prabowo expressed his thanks to the working parties, starting with the Minister of Manpower, the Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture and other relevant ministers.
“Also improve the welfare of teachers. Special thanks to the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Basic Education,” said Prabowo.
The government's latest achievement was reducing air ticket prices by 20 percent ahead of Christmas and New Year.
“We were also able to reduce air ticket prices by 10 percent towards the end of the year. Usually it is normal that at the end of the year air tickets definitely increase, thank you, Minister of Transport and all Ministers of State, thank you, this is the result of good teamwork between us, between brothers and sisters,” Prabowo said.
“I have the impression that people all over the world believe that we continue to respect our commitment to always be on the side of the people, on the side of national interests,” Prabowo added.
