Why did the PDI-P fire Effendi Simbolon and what is his relationship with Jokowi?





Dismissal Effendi Simbolon of membership in the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) surprised many people, especially given his important role as a party cadre. This decision was influenced not only by his support for the duo of gubernatorial and vice-governor candidates Ridwan Kamil and Suswono in the 2024 Jakarta (Pilkada) regional elections, but also by his meeting with the 7th President of the Republic from Indonesia, Joko Widodo. (Jokowi), which is considered contrary to the party's orientation. What is the reason why the PDI-P fired Effendi Simbolon? The PDI-P decided to fire Effendi Simbolon for two main reasons. First, his support for the Ridwan Kamil and Suswono couple was against the party's decision. The reason is that PDI-P carries Pramono Anung and Rano Karno in Jakarta regional election 2024. Also read: Supporting Ridwan Kamil, Effendi Simbolon officially dismissed by the PDI-P Second, the more controversial meeting between Effendi and Jokowi was seen as a political move contrary to party policy. PDI-P spokesperson Aryo Seno Bagaskoro said meeting Jokowi before taking policy actions contrary to the party's recommendations was considered a form of “conspiracy” that could not be tolerated by the PDI-P. “Mr. Effendi Simbolon met and communicated with Mr. Jokowi. It is a different problem with other political figures. “But this met with Pak Jokowi before taking political measures different from the party's recommendations,” Seno said during a press conference on Sunday (01/12/2024). Why is a meeting with Jokowi considered a serious violation? The PDI-P considers the meeting between Effendi Simbolon and President Jokowi a serious violation because it is considered not only ordinary political communication, but also a form of betrayal of the party's decision. Seno stressed that this communication was considered a step on which the party could not compromise, much less linked to a political position different from the party's political line. “Pak Effendi Simbolon took a political action in collusion, communicating with Pak Jokowi, this is something that of course cannot be compromised, which cannot be tolerated by the party,” he said. Also read: Hasto PDI-P: Effendi Simbolon will not be fired if he meets Prabowo, not Jokowi Seno also said that if Effendi only met with other political figures, the PDI-P would still provide opportunities for clarification and mediation. Does this dismissal have anything to do with President Jokowi's attitude? Even though the PDI-P strongly responded to Effendi's support for Ridwan Kamil, regarding the meeting with Jokowi, this situation shows the tension in the internal politics of the PDI-P. Jokowi, who was previously a PDI-P executive, is no longer linked to the party. However, Jokowi's presence in the context of Jakarta's legislative elections is a symbol of deeper tensions. However, PDI-P DPP Chairman Djarot Syaiful Hidayat stressed that the PDI-P had no problem with Jokowi's support for Ridwan Kamil. Because Jokowi is no longer a PDI-P cadre. Also read: PDI-P: Effendi Simbolon fired for collaboration with Jokowi to support RK-Suswono Why did the PDI-P choose the dismissal approach? Besides communicating with Jokowi, the PDI-P's decision was also closely linked to Effendi Simbolon's support for Ridwan Kamil-Suswono in Jakarta World Championships 2024.

