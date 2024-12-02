Politics
Jamia Millia Islamia warns students against slogans against PM Modi and government agencies; sparks outrage among students
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has issued a controversial memorandum warning students against raising slogans or staging protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and law enforcers on its campus.
The directive, signed by registrar Mahtab Alam Rizvi and dated November 29, explicitly prohibits protests against “constitutional dignitaries” without prior approval, warning of strict disciplinary measures for violations.
The memorandum was issued following recent protests by student groups, condemning police firing in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. The incident, which took place during a protest against an investigation at the Shahi Jama Masjid mosque, resulted in the deaths of six young Muslims. The university's decision to suppress the protests sparked a fierce debate over students' rights to dissent.
The memorandum said: No demonstration, dharna or slogans against constitutional dignitaries will be allowed in any part of the university campus. Otherwise, disciplinary action against such erring students will be initiated in accordance with the provisions of the University rules.
The document also referenced an earlier directive from August 2022, which also required prior authorization for protests or gatherings on campus.
The directive drew sharp criticism from student organizations and civil society groups.
The Jamia chapter of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) condemned the administration's decision, calling it an attempt to stifle democratic spaces within the university.
SFI Jamia strongly condemns the administration's attempts to suppress democratic space within the university. Issuing circulars and notices banning protests, sit-ins and sloganeering is an attack on freedom of expression and fundamental constitutional rights of students, SFI Jamia president Sakshi told Maktoob.
Sakshi highlighted the administration's habit of denying permission to student-led initiatives. Since 2022, requests for independent cultural and political events have been systematically refused. Additionally, several students were issued show cause notices for holding rallies without approval, she added.
The latest memorandum is seen by many as part of a broader effort to suppress dissent on campus, particularly against the central government and its policies.
Lubaib Basheer, a doctoral student at Jamia and national general secretary of the Brotherhood Movement, accused the administration of systematically silencing critical voices.
The last two major protests in Jamia were over the appointment of Mazhar Asif as vice-chancellor and, more recently, against the police firing in Sambhal. These actions make clear that the university's position is not a coincidence but is part of a deliberately executed plan to curb dissent, Basheer said.
He further asserted that the Vice-Chancellor is demonstrating his obedience to the Union Government by silencing the voices of students against injustice in minority institutions like Jamia Millia. Despite the warnings, Basheer vowed that the students would continue to resist. We anticipate more protests and demonstrations. We will not allow such undemocratic actions on campus.
The All India Students' Association (AISA) also voiced its opposition, describing the memorandum as a reflection of the Sangh Parivars' “authoritarian hold” over academic institutions.
This directive is not only an attack on students but on the very essence of a university. By equating dissent with disorder, the administration is exposing its complicity in the BJP's larger project to stifle democratic voices across the country, AISA said in a statement. Jamia belongs to its students, not the BJP or the Sangh.
The memorandum was distributed to faculties and departments, with instructions to deans and directors to ensure compliance. Despite growing criticism, the university administration has remained tight-lipped. When contacted for a response, the office of JMI Registrar Mahtab Alam Rizvis did not respond to Maktoobs' queries.
Jamia Millia Islamia has a long history of student activism, often playing a central role in larger national movements. The university was at the forefront of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in 2019, which saw large-scale participation by students and faculty. For many, the current crackdown on protests represents a sea change from that legacy.
