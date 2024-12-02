



US President-elect Donald Trump has responded to outgoing US President Joe Biden's decision to pardon his son Hunter Biden, who was convicted of gun crimes and tax violations, calling it a “miscarriage of justice”.

In an article on Truth Social, Trump said: “Does Joe's pardon of Hunter include the J-6 hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years? Such abuse and such a miscarriage of justice!

J6 hostages refer to people imprisoned for their roles in the January 6, 2021 riots at the Capitol. Trump and his supporters called those imprisoned hostages, saying they were acting peacefully and patriotically.

It has been speculated that once Donald Trump takes office as president, he will issue a pardon to those imprisoned for their role in the siege of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Joe Biden on Sunday signed a pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, who had been convicted of gun crimes and tax violations. The pardon ensures that Hunter Biden will not be convicted of these offenses and removes the possibility of prison time.

In a statement, President Biden addressed the charges against his son, saying that people in similar situations, such as those with problems paying taxes due to addiction, typically receive noncriminal resolutions.

He argued Hunter's case was handled differently, leading to felony charges despite the lack of aggravating factors. Biden also emphasized his commitment not to interfere with the Justice Department's decision-making, despite his belief that his son had been “selectively and unfairly prosecuted.”

“Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter. From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the decision-making of the Department of Justice, and I I kept my word even though I saw my son being selectively and unfairly prosecuted without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or purchasing a gun as a straw buyer, people are almost never brought to justice for criminal charges solely for how they filled out a firearm form of “Severe drug addictions, but later repaid with interest and penalties, generally receive non-criminal resolutions. It is clear that Hunter was treated differently,” the statement read.

Biden explained that the charges against his son came after political opponents in Congress pushed for the case to be moved forward. He added that a plea deal, which was negotiated with the Justice Department, failed in court due to political pressure.

“The charges against him were made only after several of my political opponents in Congress incited them to attack me and oppose my election. Then a carefully negotiated plea deal accepted by the Department of Justice Justice, unfolded in the courtroom – with “A number of my political opponents in Congress take credit for putting political pressure on the process. Had the plea agreement occurred, it would have been a fair and reasonable resolution of Hunter’s cases,” the statement added.

The outgoing president maintained the accusations were politically motivated, saying Hunter was targeted because of her relationship with him. Biden concluded his statement by expressing his belief that while he had confidence in the justice system, the legal process had been influenced by politics, leading to a “miscarriage of justice.”

