China denounces Lithuania's expulsion of its diplomats





China's Foreign Ministry accused Lithuania of undermining its sovereignty and warned of possible countermeasures.

ADVERTISEMENT China on Monday criticized Lithuania's decision to expel three Chinese diplomats, with a Foreign Ministry spokesperson calling the move “gratuitous and provocative” as relations between the two countries further deteriorate. Beijing's spokesperson accused Lithuania of expelling the diplomats and declaring them persona non grata “without any reason”, according to a Foreign Ministry statement. The diplomatic row coincides with an investigation into the alleged involvement of a Chinese ship in the severing of two underwater data cables in the Baltic Sea, including one linking Lithuania and Sweden. The Swedish government has requested China's cooperation in determining the cause of the cable break. Lithuania announced Friday that it had declared three unaccredited staff members of the Chinese diplomatic mission persona non grata, ordering them to leave within a week. The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry did not provide further details, citing only the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and other international laws. The Baltic nation also said the presence of more Chinese diplomats in Lithuania would be decided “in the near future.” The spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry accused Lithuania of having “once again taken harmful measures that further exacerbate relations.” “China calls on Lithuania to immediately stop undermining China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and stop creating difficulties in bilateral relations,” the spokesperson said, warning that Beijing reserves the right to do so. right to take countermeasures. Neither foreign ministry made specific reference to the Chinese ship in the Baltic. The dispute comes three years after China downgraded diplomatic relations with Lithuania below the ambassadorial level in retaliation for Lithuania's decision to allow Taiwan to open a representative office in Vilnius. Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory and prohibits other countries from maintaining official relations with the island.

