Imran Khan calls for PTI crackdown to be taken to Parliament: Gohar





PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan addresses the press conference outside Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi on December 2, 2024. Screenshot via Geo NewsGohar says PTI founder to announce next strategy of the party. Urges PTI leaders and workers to maintain unity within their ranks. PTI chief fires reports on Imran Khan's health.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Gohar Ali Khan's lawyer said on Monday that jailed party founder Imran Khan had expressed sadness over the victims during the crackdown on Last Call protesters in Islamabad and ordered PTI lawmakers to take up the issue in both houses of Parliament. .

Speaking to media after meeting the PTI founder imprisoned in Adialia jail, the party leader said Khan ordered to submit a demand to the National Assembly and Senate session to discuss and protest against the death of the demonstrators.

The high-profile demonstration by the former ruling party in Islamabad, aimed at securing the release of Khan, imprisoned for more than a year, began on November 24 and was abruptly “postponed” to the early hours of Wednesday, November 27, with nearly of 1,000 demonstrators. supporters arrested by the authorities.

He said this was the first meeting between PTI leaders and Khan after the conclusion of the 'last call' protest during which they briefed him on the events of the protest, including the death of 12 PTI workers, along with Rangers and police. staff.

On the other hand, the ruling government had categorically denied that the law enforcement agencies (LEA) opened fire on the PTI protesters or that any deaths took place.

Gohar said the PTI founder was not aware of what happened during the party's protest due to the absence of a newspaper or television in prison.

“The PTI founder will announce the party's next strategy,” Gohar said, adding, “Bullets should not be fired regardless of our presence in Sangjani or elsewhere. We condemn this firing.” [during Islamabad protest] it doesn't matter who was involved in this. »

He added that the PTI founder asked the party leaders and workers to maintain unity in their ranks as opponents continually tried to divide them.

Amid conflicting statements regarding the exact location of the “do or die” protest, Gohar said protests must take place in “landmark locations.”

However, the PTI did not aim to reach D-Chowk and the leaders were not asked to visit there, he added.

The decision to reach D-Chowk in Islamabad instead of staging a sit-in at Sangjani was sharply criticized by many senior PTI leaders.

The PTI chief criticized the ongoing debate on Sangjani and D-Chowk, saying it was aimed at diverting attention from the deaths that occurred during the protest.

During the three days of demonstrations, violent clashes broke out between the police and the demonstrators. At least four members of the security forces, including three Rangers and a police officer, were killed in these clashes.

On the other hand, the former ruling party claimed that at least 12 of its workers and supporters were killed.

Replying to a question, Gohar said PTI was facing any kind of restriction or ban and would continue its political struggle. To another question, the PTI chief said he was not sure about the negotiations with the establishment.

Dismissing allegations regarding Khan's illness, he clarified that the PTI founder was in good health in Adiala jail.

