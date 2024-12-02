Senator Alex Padilla says Donald Trump 'made no secret that he was angry with California'





Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla of California said Sunday that President-elect Donald Trump “has made no secret that he is going after California,” as Gov. Gavin Newsom called a special legislative session this week to address prepare for legal battles in Trump's country. upcoming mandate.

Padilla said on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” that there was “plenty of reason to be concerned” about the second Trump administration “if the first administration is any indicator.”

The California Democrat cited reports that Trump initially withheld state disaster funds during his first term, saying the president-elect tried to keep federal dollars from California families “simply because it’s a state that didn’t vote for him in the presidential election.” In September, Trump threatened to block federal wildfire aid to California if he was elected again.

“We are trying to protect ourselves against these types of threats,” Padilla continued.

California Democrats portrayed the state as a “resistance” state during the first Trump administration. And after Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election, Newsom announced he would convene an emergency session of the California state legislature to “safeguard California's fundamental rights and values ​​in the face of a new Trump administration. In addition to strengthening legal resources, the governor emphasized protections for civil and reproductive rights, climate action and immigrant families.

On immigration, Padilla said “we're hearing a lot of bombast from Trump and his allies about the largest deportation operation in our country's history.” He said that while “no one disagrees” with the focus on violent criminals, it is “very different from the millions and millions of people who are indiscriminately deported.” Padilla said providing legal support to communities that could be affected by Trump's plans is “just the California way.”

“We embrace our diversity,” Padilla said. “Our diversity is what has allowed our communities to thrive and our economy to thrive. That’s why we will help families against the threats of the Trump administration.”

Meanwhile, as a “sanctuary state,” California state law directs local law enforcement not to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents during deportations, thereby triggering this which could be a conflict with the Trump administration. Padilla, citing California's status as the most populous state in the country with more immigrants than any other state, argued that the issue is about people's ability to come forward to report crime, saying that “the last thing you want is immigrants.” who may witness a crime are afraid to come forward and share any information they have in the investigation and prosecution of crimes.

“Let the federal government do the job of the federal government, but let the state and local officials do the job of the state and local officials,” Padilla continued. “There doesn’t need to be conflict unless that’s what Trump wants.”

More broadly, Padilla said “there are also a lot of good things that can be finalized” before President Biden leaves office, highlighting climate-related work and additional flexibility for health care programs. public health to target mental health problems. And the California Democrat noted that there is “a lot of good work to be done” beyond the current administration if the federal government continues to support California.

Kaia Hubbard

Kaia Hubbard is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital, based in Washington, DC.

