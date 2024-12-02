Pak Anti-Terrorism Court sends Imran Khan to 14-day remand





Rawalpindi: The Pakistan Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister of the country Imran Khan to 14-day judicial remand in a New Police Station case Town, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan is currently in Adiala jail after being detained in the New Town PS case after being released on bail in the Toshakhana case, according to ARY News.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah heard the plea and approved his remand at New Town police station and seven other cases, according to ARY News.

The development came after the Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf founder was arrested in seven other vandalism-related cases.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political committee on Sunday issued a statement following an important meeting, seeking full access to party founder Imran Khan due to serious concerns over his health and safety, a reported ARY News.

The committee said Imran Khan's health had become a major concern, with growing public concern over his condition. He called for the immediate restoration of access to Khan's family, his legal team and party officials to ensure transparency and accountability in his treatment.

The statement also urged the federal and Punjab governments, as well as prison authorities, to provide clear and frequent updates on Khan's health.

Furthermore, ARY News reported that the committee called on the judiciary to protect the fundamental rights of Imran Khan and ensure that robust security measures are in place. He issued a stern warning, holding the Prime Minister, the Punjab Chief Minister and relevant public institutions responsible for any failure in ensuring Khan's security.

Earlier, Adiala Prison authorities had reassured the public that Imran Khan was in good health. The clarification follows reports suggesting Khan could be moved to another location.

Khan is currently detained in a cell under the jurisdiction of New Town police station, ARY News reported, citing sources. He remains in pre-trial detention until December 2 in connection with a case linked to the September 28 demonstration.

