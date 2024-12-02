Take a look at Heru Budi Hartono's wealth, Jokowi's right-hand man becomes Jakarta MRT Commuter





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Heru Budi Hartono officially received a new mandate after being appointed Commissioner Commissioner (Komut) of PT MRT Jakarta (Perseroda). How much does Heru have current assets? Based on the official website of MRT Jakarta, the longest photo of the former actor. Governor of DKI Jakarta with the position of chief commissioner of one of these public transportations. Previously, Heru Budi was also known as a confidant of the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), namely the Head of the Presidential Secretariat (Kasetpres). Heru Budi Hartono has been the Chief Commissioner of MRT Jakarta since November 2024. Looking at his background, Heru is not only a transport officer of the MRT, but is currently also serving as special staff to the Minister-Secretary of State (mensesneg) after being inaugurated on Friday (11/29/2024). Of course, as a state administrator, Heru also has the responsibility to report his assets to the state through the State Officials Wealth Report (LHKPN). The wealth of Heru Budi Hartono According to the LHKPN page, Heru Budi Hartono's total assets reach IDR 40.2 billion. He last declared his assets on March 20, 2024. In detail, the former head of the Presidential Secretariat (Kasetpres) was recorded as having assets of up to IDR 23.2 billion with ownership of land and buildings. For example, fixed assets covering an area of ​​144 m2/145 m2 in Bekasi Regency/City through its own funds are worth IDR 772 million. Next, a land plot with an area of ​​338 m2 in East Jakarta Heritage Regency/City worth IDR 2 billion. Then, land with an area of ​​3,500 m2 in Bogor regency/city is worth Rp 260 million, land with an area of ​​461 m2 in South Jakarta regency/city is worth Rp 1.42 billion Then the 162 m2 land in East Jakarta regency/city is worth IDR 825 million. In addition, land with an area of ​​330 m2 in East Jakarta regency/city is worth Rp. 2.5 billion, land and buildings with an area of ​​80 m2/267 m2 in Bekasi regency/city are worth 2.5 billion Rp. 3.8 billion and land and buildings covering an area of ​​154 m2/240 m2 in the regency/city of East Jakarta, the product alone is worth IDR 1.9 billion. Still in fixed assets, Heru owns land and buildings with an area of ​​77 m2/42 m2 in Karawang Regency/City through its own revenue worth IDR 602 million. Next, land and buildings with an area of ​​80 m2/267 m2 in Bekasi regency/city alone worth IDR 3.8 billion. Land and buildings covering an area of ​​130.5 m2/177 m2 in Bekasi Regency/City, a product worth IDR 3.9 billion; Land with an area of ​​114 m2 in Sleman Regency/City, the product is worth IDR 315 million and land with an area of ​​154 m2 in East Jakarta Regency/City, the product is worth 1 billion IDR. For movable assets such as transportation, Heru owns a Honda ND motorcycle. 125 KIRA 2003 thanks to a grant with an act of IDR 3.3 million. Then there is also a car, a 1996 Suzuki Escudo from his own earnings of IDR 46 million; car, Toyota Hilux 2015 on equity 211 million IDR.J Then there is the 2019 Jimny Jimny car from its own revenue of IDR 242 million; motorcycle, Honda motorcycle in 2018 thanks to its own revenue of IDR 26.7 million; Brompton produced in 2020 with its own revenues Rp. 30 million and Toyota Land Cruiser in 2012 with its own revenues Rp. 288 million. Heru also has other movable assets of IDR 617 million and cash and cash equivalents of IDR 15.5 billion, so Heru's total wealth is IDR 40.2 billion.

Check out other news and articles at Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bisnis.com/read/20241202/638/1820912/intip-harta-kekayaan-heru-budi-hartono-tangan-kanan-jokowi-jadi-komut-mrt-jakarta The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos