Politics
This Parody of Boris Johnson's Gregg Wallace Column Is So Hilarious About Money It's Brilliant
Only one question remains in the ongoing (and rapidly evolving) story of Gregg Wallace and it is surely this: what does Boris Johnson think of all this?
And now thanks to @mrhenrymorris we know.
It's obviously not really about Boris Johnson, but this Mail column parody had such a devastating impact on money that it misled many people. Well, for a while at least.
This new column from Boris on Gregg Wallace is absolutely crazy. pic.twitter.com/M6FKhH3Z48
HENRY MORRIS IS ON BLUESKY (@mrhenrymorris) December 2, 2024
And here it is in full!
And here are some of the many comments it sparked.
Honestly, I got 1/3 of the way there before even the slightest suspicion occurred to me.
-Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) December 2, 2024
I can't tell the difference between parody and reality these days. It's absolutely brilliant.
– Isobel Oakeshitt (@isobeloakeshitt) December 2, 2024
You had me for a minute there
– Dave, a Marxist Woke Wet Not very bright word (@25deadbatts) December 2, 2024
You are a wicked, wicked man, Henry Morris.
– Kathy Hulme (@KathyHulme) December 2, 2024
So much so that some thought it was the real deal (or so it seems…)
Just wow An ex-Prime Minister wrote this. I'm not even shocked https://t.co/uV4Fe2LZ8k
– Elliott is on Blue Sky (@rdg_elliott) December 2, 2024
Who asked this fucking ingrown pubes on the perineum of humanity? https://t.co/vHVhBs3iBm
-Emma (@scousepie) December 2, 2024
Oh dear! He's not the best defender to have on your side! #greggwallace https://t.co/KIjH9WESp6
– Steph Williamson (@StephJaneFarley) December 2, 2024
(And apologies to everyone if this was just deep, deep coverage).
Follow @mrhenrymorris on Twitter here And on Bluesky here.
LEARN MORE
27 Favorite Things People Are Saying About Gregg Wallace Right Now
Source @mrhenrymorris
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thepoke.com/2024/12/02/this-spoof-boris-johnson-column-on-gregg-wallace-is-so-hilariously-on-the-money-its-brilliant/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The SUV crashes through the mall in a heinous robbery
- Jokowi's similar voice will attract Luthfi to President Prabowo's cabinet, confirmed to be a hoax
- France is flipping the script as Phase 1 stakes increase
- ATC sends Imran Khan to judicial custody in seven new cases
- Modi attends special screening of Sabarmati Report
- Hockey community mourns Massapequa teen who died during charity game
- Increase in pneumonia cases in the county
- Understanding Earthquake Insurance | H. Dennis Beaver – Insurance News
- Corruption and purge within the PLA: apprehension and distrust
- The problem with Trump's reaction to Hunter Biden's pardon
- The weather map shows where the UK will be the coldest this week, with -8C forecast.
- Tennis greats are speaking out about the sloppy handling of doping cases