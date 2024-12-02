Politics
Syria, al-Assad seeks to strengthen his support
BIG LOSS:
For the first time since the start of the civil war more than a decade ago, the country's second city, Aleppo, escapes the control of Syrian regime forces.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad sought to shore up support from his allies on Sunday, after an observer said a shock rebel offensive had seen government forces lose control of Aleppo for the first time since the start of the civil war in the country.
An Islamist-dominated rebel alliance attacked government forces backed by Iran and Russia on Wednesday last week, the same day a fragile ceasefire took effect in neighboring Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah-backed Hezbollah. by Iran after two months of total war.
The Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and its allied factions now control the city of Aleppo, except for neighborhoods controlled by Kurdish forces, said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights , based in Great Britain.
Photo: AFP
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi traveled to Damascus on Sunday to meet with al-Assad, saying before his departure that Tehran would strongly support the Syrian government and army, Iranian state media reported.
After the talks, al-Assad stressed the importance of support from allies and friends in the fight against foreign-backed terrorist attacks.
Araghchi landed in Ankara on Sunday evening, where he was due to meet Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan yesterday before holding talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Syrian and Russian planes carried out deadly strikes on Sunday in support of government forces, the observatory said.
The strikes killed at least 12 people in Aleppo and nine civilians in the rebel stronghold of Idlib.
The Russian military has confirmed that it is helping Syrian government forces repel terrorist aggression in the provinces of Idlib, Hama and Aleppo.
Russian and Syrian military planes targeted a gathering of commanders of terrorist organizations and large groups of their members in Aleppo, killing dozens of people, according to a military statement published by the official Syrian news agency SANA.
He also said warplanes destroyed a large convoy of vehicles carrying terrorist munitions and materials in Idlib.
On Sunday, in the province, bodies lay in a hospital and vehicles were set on fire in the street.
Resident Umm Mohamed said strikes in the area killed her daughter-in-law, who left behind five children, including an injured baby girl.
Thank God their injuries were minor, she said from the hospital.
The latest fighting left more than 412 dead, most of them combatants, but also at least 61 civilians, according to the observatory which has a network of sources in Syria.
The observatory said rebel advances met little resistance.
The army strengthened its positions around Hama, Syria's fourth largest city, about 230 km south of Aleppo, and sent reinforcements to the north of the surrounding province.
Rebels have captured dozens of towns in the north, including Khan Cheikhoun and Maaret al-Numan, about halfway between Aleppo and Hama, the observatory said.
Aaron Stein, president of the American Institute for Foreign Policy Research, said the Russian presence had been significantly reduced and rapid-response airstrikes were of limited utility.
He called the rebel advance a reminder of the regime's weakness.
Aleppo appears to be lost to the regime, and unless it manages to launch a counter-offensive soon, or unless Russia and Iran send a lot more support, I don't think the government will. will recover, and a government without Aleppo is not really a functioning government. of Syria, said Aron Lund of the think tank Century International.
The United States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom on Sunday called for de-escalation in Syria and the protection of civilians and infrastructure.
The current escalation only highlights the urgent need for a Syrian-led political solution to the conflict, consistent with UN Security Council Resolution 2254, said a statement issued by the US State Department, referring to the 2015 UN resolution that approved a peace process in Syria.
