The problem with Trump's reaction to Hunter Biden's pardon





Hunter, President Joe Biden's son, was facing prison time on federal gun and federal tax evasion charges. Thanks to a presidential pardon, the defendant no longer has anything to worry about. My MSNBC colleague Hayley Miller explained:

President Joe Biden on Sunday granted a full and unconditional pardon to his son Hunter Biden, who has been harassed by Republican attacks for years. … The pardon is expected to cover both his gun charges and his tax charges, reported NBC News, the first media outlet to report the decision. It covers all offenses that the 54-year-old man committed or could have committed or participated in during the period from January 1, 2014 to December 1, 2024.

There's no shortage of perspectives in a story like this, but generally speaking, there are two sides to the story. On one side is the outgoing president, who has argued that his adult son wouldn't even have been prosecuted if his last name wasn't Biden. Forgiveness, according to this reasoning, aims to advance the cause of justice and repair a prosecutorial error.

On the other hand, there is the simple fact that Biden has publicly stated that he will not intervene in his son's case and does not intend to issue a presidential pardon. Then he did the opposite, causing an outcry among Republicans.

To complicate matters, both arguments have merit. Would Hunter Biden have been sentenced to prison if he hadn't been related to the president? Probably not. Should presidents keep their word when making public commitments? Of course. It is relatively easy to argue that, in this case, the president and his critics are right.

However, the only person who should stay away is Donald Trump, who apparently couldn't help himself.

Shortly after the White House announced the pardon of the outgoing president's son, the Republican president-elect posted a post on his social media platform that read: Does Joe's Hunter Pardon Include J-6 Hostages , who have now been imprisoned. for years? What an abuse and what a judicial error!

First, the January 6 criminals are not hostages.

Second, if he were to talk about pardons, abuses and miscarriages of justice, Trump might not like where the conversation ends.

Indeed, by any reasonable measure, Trump’s record on pardons is arguably the worst in American history. During his first term, he effectively used his pardon power as a weapon of corruption, rewarding loyalists, completing cover-ups, undermining federal law enforcement, and doling out perverse favors to the politically connected.

Trump's list of outrageous pardon abuses is so long it could be a long book. The names should be familiar: Paul Manafort. Michael Flynn. Steve Bannon. Roger Stone. Seven different Republican members of Congress who have been incarcerated for corruption crimes.

Trump viewed presidential pardons as an escape card for his friends and associates, engaging in the kind of brazen corruption that would have defined his term had it not been overshadowed by other jaw-dropping scandals.

If prominent voices in the Republican Party want Biden to pay a political price for pardoning his son, fine. He said he wouldn't do that, then he did it anyway, and in doing so he invited fact-based political attacks for a change.

But if Trump thinks he has the moral high ground on this issue, that's crazy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/maddowblog/problem-trumps-reaction-hunter-biden-pardon-rcna182413 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos